PARKERSBURG – The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday night and came away with 99-60 loss.

“AP is a really, really good basketball team,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “They played like a top team in class 2A.”

In the uber-deep NICL Conference, every night is a battle and Coach Smeins acknowledges that.

“We knew going into the game it would be a huge challenge for us,” added Smeins, “I know our guys will respond tonight vs a solid Grundy Center team. Never an easy night in the NICL.”

1 2 3 4 T

Jesup 16 12 16 16 60

A-P 27 23 25 24 99

Seniors Corbin Fuelling and Carson Lienau led the J-Hawks in scoring with 17 points each. Junior Brevin Dahl added 9 points.

PTS RBD AST STL BLK

J. Miller 8 1 2 1 0

P. McHone 9 4 2 0 0

C. Even 0 5 0 0 0

C. Lienau 17 5 5 0 2

C. Fuelling 17 5 0 0 1

N. Evans 0 0 1 0 0

B. Dahl 9 1 2 1 0

Jesup moves to 3-4 on the season and will travel to Grundy Center (5-2) on Tuesday night. The boys will be at Oelwein (1-8) on Friday night.

