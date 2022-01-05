PARKERSBURG – The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Class 2A, No. 5-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg on Monday night and came away with 99-60 loss.
“AP is a really, really good basketball team,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “They played like a top team in class 2A.”
In the uber-deep NICL Conference, every night is a battle and Coach Smeins acknowledges that.
“We knew going into the game it would be a huge challenge for us,” added Smeins, “I know our guys will respond tonight vs a solid Grundy Center team. Never an easy night in the NICL.”
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 16 12 16 16 60
A-P 27 23 25 24 99
Seniors Corbin Fuelling and Carson Lienau led the J-Hawks in scoring with 17 points each. Junior Brevin Dahl added 9 points.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller 8 1 2 1 0
P. McHone 9 4 2 0 0
C. Even 0 5 0 0 0
C. Lienau 17 5 5 0 2
C. Fuelling 17 5 0 0 1
N. Evans 0 0 1 0 0
B. Dahl 9 1 2 1 0
Jesup moves to 3-4 on the season and will travel to Grundy Center (5-2) on Tuesday night. The boys will be at Oelwein (1-8) on Friday night.