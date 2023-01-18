Friday, January 13, 2023: Another closely contest game with Wapsie Valley. It seems like every time the J-Hawks and Warriors boys get together we’re going to see a great ball game. This game on Friday night was no different, but the J-Hawks let this slip away in the end and lose 56-54.
This game was for first place in the NICL-East Conference and Wapsie Valley came in with a 9-1 record while the J-Hawks were 7-3.
In the first quarter, neither team shot it particularly well, but Jesup held a 13-8 lead going into the second quarter.
Jesup had a 6-point lead in the first quarter (10-4) and a 6-point lead in the second quarter (24-18), but that’s as big a lead as any team would have the entire game. It was 24-23 at halftime.
Wapsie Valley tied it up at 6:31 in the third period (29-29) and took their first lead at the 5:37 mark (32-29) and led 35-31 with 5 minutes to play in 3rd quarter. Jesup tied it back up 35-35 with 3:08 to go in the third and re-took the lead with a 3-pointer by Brevin Dahl at the 1:45 mark in the 3rd. After the lead changed hands 4 more times, the J-Hawks led 43-41 when Ryan Durham hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to go into the fourth and final frame.
Wapsie Valley took the lead 45-43 with 6:33 to play and Jesup tied it up 45-45 with 6:20 to go. The Warriors stretched their biggest lead of the game to 49-45 with 5:21 to play. Jesup struck right back on a fast break layup by Jack Miller that made it 49-49 at the four-minute mark and re-took the lead 51-49 with 3:08 left in the regulation. A Jack Miller 3-pointer with 2:18 to play put the J-Hawks up 54-49 putting Jesup in a really good situation, but a Wapsie Valley 3-pointer with 1:09 to play tied it up at 54-54. Jesup had a good look at the basket, but the shot wouldn’t fall and a layup with 5.4 seconds to play put the Warriors up 56-54. The J-Hawks never got a good shot and drop a well-played, well-officiated game to the Warriors.
“Always a battle with Wapsie, especially when at Wapsie,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Wapsie has two very good players in, Westphal and Harter. Our kids really battled on the defensive end with Harter being 6-7 very skilled. Brevin Dahl did a great job on him.”
Coach Smeins added, “We gave ourselves a chance with good defense but didn’t play well enough offensively.”
Sophomore Jack Miller led the J-Hawks with 18-points and junior Cale Schissel added 12.
Jesup drops to 7-4 on the season and 3-1 in NICL-East Conference play. The boys will be home on Tuesday night hosting the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougars (2-8). On Friday night the boys travel to Dike-New Hartford (6-6). Saturday the J-Hawks travel to AGWSR (0-10).