SUMNER – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-3) on Tuesday night for a NICL-East Conference matchup.

Jesup took control of this game from the tip with big first and third quarters cruising to a 69-39 win. Junior Jack Miller led all scoring with 20 points. Senior Ryan Durham had a career high 13 points.

