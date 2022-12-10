SUMNER – Tuesday, December 06, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg (1-3) on Tuesday night for a NICL-East Conference matchup.
Jesup took control of this game from the tip with big first and third quarters cruising to a 69-39 win. Junior Jack Miller led all scoring with 20 points. Senior Ryan Durham had a career high 13 points.
“Our kids did an excellent job on the defensive end of the floor for the entire 32 minutes,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins. “AP (Aplington-Parkersburg) comes to town on Friday night, so we are excited for the challenge.”
The Jesup boys are now 3-0 on the season and were home for a conference tilt with Aplington-Parkersburg (4-0) on Friday night. Look for this game in the Wednesday Bulletin Journal. The J-Hawks will be back home on Tuesday night hosting the Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels (2-0).