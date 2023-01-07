JESUP – Tuesday, January 3, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team opened up the second half of the season with a home game against NICL conference foe Grundy Center (6-1) and come away with a hard fought 60-59 win.
“Grundy is a big, tall, and a very physical basketball team,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I am very proud of our effort defensively, especially in the paint. In order for us to compete we had to do a great job in this area, and we did.”
The Spartans had a final shot at the buzzer that was off the mark and the J-Hawks survive raising their overall record to 6-2 on the season.
Junior Jack Miller dropped in 27 points for the J-Hawks and junior Cale Schissel nailed five 3-pointers for 15 points.
“Obviously, Jack had an outstanding game again but Cale Schissel’s five 3’s and Ryan Durham’s two 3’s in the second half were huge,” added Coach Smeins.
Coach Smeins also added that senior’s Jacob Yexley and Brevin Dahl’s interior defense were critical to the success of the team.
The J-Hawks are 2-0 in the NICL-East and have now won 3 in-a-row. Oelwein (4-3) was in Jesup on Friday night. Look for that game in next Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal. On Tuesday Jesup will travel to Hudson (5-4).