JESUP – Tuesday, January 3, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team opened up the second half of the season with a home game against NICL conference foe Grundy Center (6-1) and come away with a hard fought 60-59 win.

“Grundy is a big, tall, and a very physical basketball team,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “I am very proud of our effort defensively, especially in the paint. In order for us to compete we had to do a great job in this area, and we did.”

