CEDAR FALLS – Wednesday, May 04, 2022: The NICL Boys Conference Golf Meet was held at Pheasant Run in Cedar Falls on Wednesday afternoon. 41 golfers converged on the course and the Grundy Center Spartans ran away with the team title, winning by 19 strokes.
Jesup sophomore Jack Miller was low man for the J-Hawks, firing a 77 and placing 6th overall. This was just 4 strokes off the winner Ashton Martens of Grundy Center.
Senior Corbin Fuelling shot an 84, placing 14th, while sophomore Ethan Krall had a 90 and finished 22nd. Sophomore Caleb Schissel was right behind him, shooting a 91 and finishing 23rd. Wyatt Vander Werff penciled in a 102 and the sophomore finished 36th.
1 Grundy Center 303
2 Hudson 322
3 Union Community 334
3 Aplington-Parkersburg 334
5 Denver 338
5 Dike-New Hartford 338
7 Columbus Catholic 340
8 Jesup 342
9 AGWSR 348
10 Oelwein 350
11 Wapsie Valley 361
12 BCLUW 362
13 East Marshall 398
14 Sumner-Fredericksburg 400
15 South Hardin 402
16 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 469
JESUP – Tuesday, May 03, 2022: J-HAWKS WIN AT HOME ON SENIOR DAY
It was senior day for the J-Hawks boys and girls golf teams as they hosted MFL Mar-Mac and Wapsie Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
Senior Corbin Fuelling was the lone senior and played in his last home meet of his high school career. Fuelling – playing in only his second season of golf — was recognized for his leadership and great work ethic. Good luck to Corbin moving forward.
The team wins on senior day with a 172; 14 shots ahead of MFL Mar-Mac.
TEAM SCORES:
Jesup 172
MFL Mar-Mac 186
Wapsie Valley 188
Sophomore Jack Miller was the Medalist with a 40 followed by a runner-up finish for sophomore Ethan Krall, shooting a 42.
Fuelling fired a 43 while sophomore Cale Schissel shot a 47. Another sophomore, Wyatt Vander Werff rounds out the scoring for the J-Hawks with a 51.
The J-Hawks girls have no seniors on the squad and are made up of one junior and the rest are sophomores and a freshman.
The girls matched up with Wapsie Valley and would fall 236-277.
Sophomore Delaney Donlea was low gal for the J-Hawks, shooting a 65 and placing 3rd. Sophomores Hannah Bovy and Kaitlyn Schug came in with 68’s, while sophomore Lacy Bjorheim shot a 76.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.