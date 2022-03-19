AMES – Jesup competed in the IATC High School Boys 1A/2A Indoor Meet in Ames on March 11.
Results for Jesup below.
Boys 60 Dash (Class 2A) — Prelims
42nd — Jude Sullivan 8.02
51st — Preston Youngblut 8.25
Boys 60 Hurdles (Class 2A) — Prelims
10th — Noah Sheridan 8.99
Boys 800 (Class 2A)
25th — Ayden Gonzalez 2:22.51
Boys 1600 (Class 2A)
22nd — Kile Rottinghaus 5:36.29
Boys High Jump (Class 2A)
21st — Preston Youngblut 5-02.00
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Class 2A
19th — 47.91
1) Preston Youngblut
2) Noah Sheridan
3) Jude Sullivan
4) Jarrett Ciesielski
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Class 2A
16th — 3:50.49
1) Jarrett Ciesielski
2) Noah Sheridan
3) Kile Rottinghaus
4) Ayden Gonzalez
Boys Distance Medley Class 2A
20th — 4:08.56
1) Noah Sheridan
2) Jude Sullivan
3) Ayden Gonzalez
4) Kile Rottinghaus