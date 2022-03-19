Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

AMES – Jesup competed in the IATC High School Boys 1A/2A Indoor Meet in Ames on March 11.

Results for Jesup below.

Boys 60 Dash (Class 2A) — Prelims

42nd — Jude Sullivan 8.02

51st — Preston Youngblut 8.25

Boys 60 Hurdles (Class 2A) — Prelims

10th — Noah Sheridan 8.99

Boys 800 (Class 2A)

25th — Ayden Gonzalez 2:22.51

Boys 1600 (Class 2A)

22nd — Kile Rottinghaus 5:36.29

Boys High Jump (Class 2A)

21st — Preston Youngblut 5-02.00

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Class 2A

19th — 47.91

1) Preston Youngblut

2) Noah Sheridan

3) Jude Sullivan

4) Jarrett Ciesielski

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Class 2A

16th — 3:50.49

1) Jarrett Ciesielski

2) Noah Sheridan

3) Kile Rottinghaus

4) Ayden Gonzalez

Boys Distance Medley Class 2A

20th — 4:08.56

1) Noah Sheridan

2) Jude Sullivan

3) Ayden Gonzalez

4) Kile Rottinghaus

