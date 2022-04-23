DIKE – The Jesup boys track team finally gets in a track meet when they travelled to Dike for the Wolverine Invitational on Tuesday, April 19.
Jesup would finish in 6th place in the 14-team event.
J-Hawk senior (and defending state champ) Carson Lienau had a personal best throw in the discus, zipping a 173-2.
“We really mixed up the line-up last night and ran some different relays and groups,” said Head Coach Jason Sullivan.
Also in the field events, Brody Clark-Hurlbert had an outstanding jump of 19-01, good enough for 4th-place. Lienau would dominate the Shot Put with a 54-02.50 throw.
In the running events, the 4x100 relay of Parker McHone, Carter Even, Clark-Hurlbert, and Noah Sheridan, ran a season best 45.36. This was good enough for 3rd-place.
“Overall, we ran a lot of events really using the meet as a competitive training opportunity,” added Coach Sullivan.
Some noted results:
110 Meter Hurdles: Noah Sheridan with a 2nd-place finish (15.22).
The J-Hawks were at Denver on Thursday. No stats were available come press time. Look for this meet and Monday’s Maquoketa Valley meet in next Wednesday’s paper.