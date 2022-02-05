JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team is hitting stride at the right time as the regular season comes to a close and postseason is right around the corner.
Another solid outing for the J-Hawks as they pierced the armor of the Union Community Knights on Tuesday night in Jesup. Final score 82-58.
1 2 3 4 T
Union 7 12 18 21 58
Jesup 20 18 25 19 82
“Another solid performance for our team on both ends of the floor,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Union offers some unique challenges with how they play. I thought our defense intensity and focus was very good in the first half, Jack Miller’s on ball defense led us in that area.”
The J-Hawks jumped out to a 13-point first quarter lead and extended that lead to 19 by halftime.
Senior Carter Even played an excellent first half for the J-Hawk offensively. Coach Smeins added that seniors Carson Lienau and Corbin Fuelling were outstanding in the second half.
During the game, the standout senior, Carson Lienau surpassed the 1,000-point in a career mark.
“Parker McHone had 10 assists and did a really good job of pushing tempo,” added Smeins, “We are looking forward to our matchup on Friday night with Wapsie Valley.”
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller (so) 18 1 1 1 2
P. McHone (sr) 5 7 10 5 0
C. Even (sr) 9 2 0 1 0
C. Lienau (sr) 29 14 2 3 0
C. Fuelling (sr) 19 2 3 1 0
N. Evans (sr) 0 1 0 0 0
B. Dahl (jr) 0 1 1 0 0
B. Reyes (sr) 0 0 1 1 1
B. Clark-Hurlbert 0 1 0 0 0
K. Ochsner (sr) 2 0 0 0 0
The J-Hawks move to 12-5 on the year and are tied with Wapsie Valley for first place in the NICL East Division with a 6-0 record. These two teams matched up on Friday night in Fairbank and look for that game in next Wednesday’s paper. Those two teams will play again on the final night of the regular season, next Thursday, February 10 in Jesup for the East Championship.