JESUP – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys golf team were home on Tuesday night hosting the Oelwein Huskies in a dual NICL Conference meet.
The J-Hawks come away with a hard-fought one stroke victory 176-177. A little better weather to play golf in, but the J-Hawks took 17 strokes off their team score from Monday’s home meet (193).
Ethan Anderson of Oelwein shot a 39 and was medalist while J-Hawk’s junior Jack Miller fired a 41 and finished runner-up.
Other scores include Wyatt Vander Werff (44), Ethan Krall (45), Cale Schissel (46), Cael Backes (47), and Gage Wymore (52).
The J-Hawks are now 3-2 on the season and were back home on Friday night hosting Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-7).