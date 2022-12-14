Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Jesup wrestling Cooper Hinz 121422

J-Hawk’s Cooper Hinz was champion at 106-pounds in the Oelwein Invite on Saturday.

 photo by Roger Johnson

OELWEIN – Saturday, December 10, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team competed in the Oelwein Invitational on Saturday and come away with a team win in the 8-team field.

The J-Hawks had one individual champion. 106-pounder Cooper Hinz was top medalist winning by Fall in all four matches (including a forfeit). Kile Bucknell placed second at 152-pounds and Ayden Bergman placed 2nd at 113-pounds. Ethan Krall was 2nd at 120-pounds and Treven Delagardelle was also 2nd at 126-pounds. And Kaleb Zuck at 145 pounds was runner-up.

Tags

Trending Food Videos