OELWEIN – Saturday, December 10, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team competed in the Oelwein Invitational on Saturday and come away with a team win in the 8-team field.
The J-Hawks had one individual champion. 106-pounder Cooper Hinz was top medalist winning by Fall in all four matches (including a forfeit). Kile Bucknell placed second at 152-pounds and Ayden Bergman placed 2nd at 113-pounds. Ethan Krall was 2nd at 120-pounds and Treven Delagardelle was also 2nd at 126-pounds. And Kaleb Zuck at 145 pounds was runner-up.
“I thought we wrestled tough and aggressively throughout the day,” said J-Hawks Head Coach Matt Gross, “I was extremely happy with the way that we performed on our feet and continued to attack. As a team, we need to learn to battle with the best of the best. We are starting to become strong wrestlers, but we have to find ways to win the tough matches.
Coach Gross acknowledged the efforts of Treven Delagardelle and Tyce Larson. Coach Gross says they did a great job setting the pace for all of their matches.
“Overall, all of the kids wanted to win every match, the mentality is there, and they wanted more from themselves,” added Coach Gross, “I am pumped as a coach to help continue to mold these young wrestlers.”
Team Scores
1 Jesup 237.0
2 Monticello 223.5
3 Tipton 218.0
4 Saint Ansgar 201.0
5 WSR JV 194.0
6 North Tama 144.0
7 Oelwein 106.0
8 Ed-Co 48.0
Individual Results:
106 — Cooper Hinz (14-0) placed 1st
Round 1 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Trace Huisman (Saint Ansgar) (Fall 1:03)
Round 2 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Max Devore (Jesup) (For.)
Round 3 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Maxon Monat (North Tama) (Fall 0:30)
Round 4 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Drayke Dvorak (North Tama) (Fall 0:30)
Round 5 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Gavin Sorgenfrey (Tipton) 1(Fall 0:30)
106 — Max Devore (2-4) placed 5th.
Round 1 — Maxon Monat (North Tama) 5-8 won by decision over Max Devore (Jesup) 2-4 (Dec 7-0)
Round 2 — Cooper Hinz (Jesup) over Max Devore (Jesup) (For.)
Round 3 — Max Devore (Jesup) over Drayke Dvorak (North Tama) (Dec 5-2)
Round 4 — Gavin Sorgenfrey (Tipton) over Max Devore (Jesup) (Fall 3:13)
Round 5 — Trace Huisman (Saint Ansgar) over Max Devore (Jesup) (Fall 0:36)
113 — Ayden Bergman (12-1) placed 2nd
Round 2 — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Marcus Gaul (Ed-Co) (Fall 0:53)
Round 3 — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Jayson Johnson (Tipton) (Fall 3:20)
Round 4 — Ayden Bergman (Jesup) over Kale Berinobis (Oelwein) (M. For.)
Round 5 — Case Monat (North Tama) over Ayden Bergman (Jesup) (Fall 5:00)
120 — Ethan Krall (11-2) placed 2nd
Round 1 — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Ethan Long (Monticello) (Fall 1:13)
Round 2 — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Korben Michels (Saint Ansgar) (Fall 1:08)
Round 4 — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Michael Puffer (Tipton) (Fall 1:23)
Round 5 — Jonah Luensman (Monticello) 11-1 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (Dec 8-2)
126 — Treven Delagardelle (7-2) placed 2nd
Round 1 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over McCoy Mcllravy (WSR JV) (TF 4:07 (19-4))
Round 2 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) 7 over Bryar Hall (North Tama) (Fall 1:00)
Round 3 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Konnor Baratklimesh (Oelwein) (MD 15-4)
Round 5 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Cael Sampson (Monticello) (Dec 8-6)
1st Place Match — Dawson Bergan (Ed-Co) 10-1 over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (Dec 3-2)
132 — Tyce Larson (9-5) placed 3rd
Round 1 — Tyce Larson (Jesup) over Seth Shotts (Saint Ansgar) (Fall 5:19)
Round 2 — Tyce Larson (Jesup) over Layne Epley (WSR JV) (Fall 5:32)
Round 3 — Tyce Larson (Jesup) over Gavin Rausch (North Tama) (Dec 8-2)
Championship Bracket — Tait Luensman (Monticello) over Tyce Larson (Jesup) (Dec 14-9)
1st Place Match — Caleb Levan (Saint Ansgar) 7-2 over Tyce Larson (Jesup) (Fall 1:17)
138 — Dawson Bell (8-5) placed 4th
Round 1 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Aslan Wills (Saint Ansgar) (Dec 10-9)
Round 2 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) bye
Round 3 — Braxten Westendorf (WSR JV) over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Dec 7-0)
Championship Bracket — Kolt Knaack (North Tama) over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Fall 1:43)
3rd Place Match — Tristin Sorgenfrey (Tipton) 11-3 over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Dec 7-4)
145 — Kaleb Zuck (7-5) placed 2nd
Round 1 — Elias Etzel (Monticello) over Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) (Fall 2:40)
Round 2 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) over Wyatt Lashmit (Tipton) (Fall 3:31)
Round 4 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) over Parker Opperman (WSR JV) (M. For.)
Round 5 — Kaleb Zuck (Jesup) over Andrew Hall (Saint Ansgar) (Dec 9-4)
152 — Kile Bucknell (10-3) placed 2nd.
Round 1 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Kael Chapman (Tipton) TF-5:32 (18-1))
Round 2 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Gavin Emery (Oelwein) (Fall 0:48)
Round 4 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Drayke Podhajsky (North Tama) (Inj. 0:00)
Round 5 — Kale Hansen (Monticello) 12-0 over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (TF-5:38 (18-3))
170 — Drew Munson (5-8) placed 5th
Round 1 — Porter Behrends (WSR JV) over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 2:37)
Round 2 — Drew Munson (Jesup) over Jonathon Pulido (Saint Ansgar) (Fall 0:38)
Round 3 — Aiden Graves (Tipton) over Drew Munson (Jesup) (Fall 0:29)
Consolation Bracket — Drew Munson (Jesup) bye
5th Place Match — Drew Munson (Jesup) over Jevin Dammen (Saint Ansgar) (Fall 0:57)
182 — JD Sadler (3-8) placed 4th
Round 1 — JD Sadler (Jesup) over Isaiah Perez (WSR JV) (Fall 3:18)
Round 2 — JD Sadler (Jesup) over Fred Paul (Tipton) (Fall 2:00)
Round 3 — Mikhail Meyer (Saint Ansgar) JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 1:06)
Round 5 — Nolan Lamphier (Oelwein) over JD Sadler (Jesup) (Fall 1:27)
285 -Evan Sebetka (9-5) placed 4th
Round 1 — Evan Sebetka (Jesup) over Clayton Boldt (North Tama) (Fall 0:37)
Round 2 — Evan Sebetka (Jesup) over Robert Duffy (Oelwein) (Fall 0:23)
Round 3 — Caden Wetherell (WSR JV) over Evan Sebetka (Jesup) (Fall 1:24)
Championship Bracket — Ian Taylor (Monticello) over Evan Sebetka (Jesup) (Inj. 0:28)
3rd Place Match — Lucas Sutton (Tipton) over Evan Sebetka (Jesup) (M. For.)