JESUP – The Jesup boys basketball team hosted Dike-New Hartford (4-9) on Friday night and came back on Saturday night for a home tilt against AGWSR (4-9).
The J-Hawks came away with two wins, running away from the Dike-New Hartford Wolverines, 79-49, the next night taking care of the AGWSR Cougars, 93-50.
“Dike-NH is always a solid program so our team was extremely locked in the two days prior to the game,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “Our defensive intensity for four quarters was difference in the game.”
On Friday night, senior Carson Lienau led the J-Hawks with 33 points on 15 of 15 shooting. Senior Carter Even corralled 12 rebounds and scored 10 points.
“Carter Even did an outstanding job on their leading scorer along with Corbin Fuelling on their best guard,” added Coach Smeins, “and Jack Miller picking up their point guard in the full court.”
1 2 3 4 T
Dike-NH 12 15 11 11 49
Jesup 16 18 23 22 79
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller (so) 11 2 5 5 1
P. McHone (sr) 4 3 8 2 0
C. Even (sr) 10 12 1 3 1
C. Lienau (sr) 33 11 2 0 1
C. Fuelling (sr) 16 1 1 3 0
B. Dahl (jr) 1 4 2 0 0
B. Clark-Hurlbert 0 2 0 0 0
K. Ochsner (sr) 4 3 0 0 0
Vs. AGWSR – Saturday, January 22, 2022
JESUP – On Saturday night the J-Hawks hosted AGWSR and scored 32 first quarter points to take a big lead. By halftime the score was 51-34.
Another big third quarter extended the lead to 76-43 and the J-Hawks coast to their 7th win of the season.
“We got off to a great start offensively making 8 first quarter three pointers,” said Smeins, “We ended the night making 17 of 27 from 3.”
1 2 3 4 T
AGWSR 19 15 9 7 50
Jesup 32 19 25 17 93
Sophomore Jack Miller scored a career high 35 points to pace the J-Hawks. Miller was 8 of 9 from beyond the arc. Corbin Fuelling had 26 points on 7 three pointers.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller (so) 35 3 4 1 0
P. McHone (sr) 3 5 5 2 0
C. Even (sr) 6 7 2 1 0
C. Lienau (sr) 10 8 5 1 1
C. Fuelling (sr) 25 3 4 0 0
B. Dahl (jr) 4 4 1 2 0
R. Durham (jr) 2 1 0 0 0
B. Reyes (sr) 4 1 1 1 0
B. Clark-Hurlbert 0 1 0 0 0
L. Vogel (fr) 0 1 0 0 0
C. Schissel (so) 3 0 0 0 0
R. Treptow (fr) 0 0 1 0 0
K. Ochsner (sr) 1 1 0 0 0
The J-Hawks move to 7-4 on the year and were at East Marshall (1-14) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. On Friday night the J-Hawks will host Oelwein (1-13).