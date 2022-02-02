JESUP – The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team hosted Oelwein and Don Bosco on Friday and Saturday nights, scoring a ton of points in two consecutive victories.
“It was Senior Night for our 10 Seniors,” said Head Coach Joe Smeins, “All have played a huge role in our program the last four years. It was awesome to be able to get them all in the game Friday Night.”
Senior Carson Lienau scored 31 points to pace the J-Hawks, while sophomore Jack Miller added 16, senior Parker McHone added 15, and senior Corbin Fuelling scored 10.
1 2 3 4 T
Oelwein 11 21 11 17 60
Jesup 21 24 27 24 96
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller (so) 16 4 3 5 1
P. McHone (sr) 15 4 4 7 0
C. Even (sr) 9 3 0 0 1
C. Lienau (sr) 31 6 2 1 1
C. Fuelling (sr) 10 2 1 5 0
B. Dahl (jr) 7 9 2 0 0
B. Reyes (sr) 8 0 0 0 0
B. Clark-Hurlbert 0 2 0 0 0
K. Ochsner (sr) 0 2 0 0 0
JESUP – VS. DON BOSCO – SATURDAY, JANUARY 29, 2022
On Saturday night, the J-Hawks scored 104 points en route to a rout of Don Bosco (5-11).
“Our kids were ready to go right from the start as this is a rivalry game,” said Smeins, “We had 27 assists and only 5 turnovers. All 5 starters were in double figures. A really nice win to finish out the weekend for our team.”
Carson Lienau led the way for the J-Hawks with 25 points.
1 2 3 4 T
Don Bosco 9 19 22 14 64
Jesup 35 30 25 14 104
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller (so) 19 3 8 1 0
P. McHone (sr) 13 6 7 3 0
C. Even (sr) 12 10 2 0 1
C. Lienau (sr) 25 10 1 1 0
C. Fuelling (sr) 18 0 4 1 0
N. Evans (sr) 0 1 1 0 0
B. Dahl (jr) 5 6 1 0 0
R. Durham (jr) 0 0 1 0 0
B. Reyes (sr) 7 4 2 2 0
B. Clark-Hurlbert 5 2 0 0 0
C. Schissel (so) 0 1 0 0 0
The J-Hawks have now won 8 straight games to raise their overall record to 11-5 and is tied at the top of the NICL East Conference with a 5-0 record (Wapsie Valley).
The J-Hawks were home on Tuesday night where they hosted Union Community (10-8). Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. On Friday night the J-Hawks will be at Wapsie Valley (21-3) for first place in the NICL East.