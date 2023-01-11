JESUP – Friday, January 6, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team stays atop the NICL-East standings with a 69-45 win over the Oelwein Huskies (5-4) on Friday night.
JESUP – Friday, January 6, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks boys basketball team stays atop the NICL-East standings with a 69-45 win over the Oelwein Huskies (5-4) on Friday night.
Oelwein 12 12 12 9 45
Jesup 18 18 21 12 69
Neither team shot well in this contest, but Jesup’s defensive pressure created 12 steals and turned the Huskies over 19 times (compared to just 6 for the J-Hawks).
Jack Miller continues to have an exceptional junior campaign. He had 24 points to lead all scorers and added 8 rebounds. Miller is averaging 25 points per game this season and has 799 career points.
PTS RBD AST STL BLK
J. Miller 24 8 3 4 2
B. Dahl 15 6 2 0 1
R. Durham 2 4 2 3 0
R. Treptow 15 7 4 2 1
C. Schissel 5 5 1 2 0
N. Pint 0 1 0 0 0
J. Yexley 8 4 1 1 0
Jesup moves to 7-2 on the season and was at Hudson (6-4) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The boys will be at Wapsie Valley on Friday night for a NICL-East first place battle.
