JESUP – Families with children in Preschool thru 4th grade enjoyed an evening of fun activities at Jesup Elementary’s Spring Fling on Thursday, April 7th.
There was something for everyone. Students and their families were able to: build a jellybean tower, cozy up with a good book, decorate a bookmark, make a butterfly craft, play some Spring trivia, plant a flower, do some yoga, get their picture taken, and dance! Each child was also able to take home a book at the “Grow into a New Book” station.
“This fun event would not have been possible without the volunteer efforts of our staff and teachers,” commented Mr. Pottebaum, Jesup Elementary’s Principal. “We too had fun and enjoyed providing this event for our community.”
It was clear that fun was had by all from the smiles and kind words of all that attended.