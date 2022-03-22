JESUP – Each week students in Jesup Elementary grades Preschool-4th grade are honored for SOARRing. SOARR stands for being:
-Safe
-Open-minded
-Accountable
-Respectful
-Responsible
“SOARR was chosen to go along with the JHawk Jay who is a bird who likes to ‘SOARR’ both in the sky and in character,” said Dorthea Bovy, Elementary School Counselor for Jesup Community Schools.
Students are honored by getting a SOARR ticket when they show one of the SOARRing behaviors. One ticket is then drawn from each classroom on Friday and those individual students get to sit at a VIP table during their lunchtime.
Here are Jesup Elementary’s most recent awesome SOARR winners:
PreSchool: Connor Kitch, Amora Butters (Not pictured: Tenley Christianson)
PK: Calvin Sabers, Henrick Hammerly, Kiera Bird
TK/Kinder: Wyatt Thompson, Jensen Long, Winston McIntosh, Jamiah Kerstein
1st: Chance Adams, Jake Brennan, Boone Miller
2nd: Adysen Benson, Jason Schwennen
3rd: Gavin Even, Mikenna Decker, Stella Distler
4th: Drake Federspiel, Alexi Casillas, Carlee Hinde, Hayden Schares
We are all so proud of you!