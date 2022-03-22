Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SOARR winners

Jesup Elementary School’s most recent SOARR winners.

JESUP – Each week students in Jesup Elementary grades Preschool-4th grade are honored for SOARRing. SOARR stands for being:

-Safe

-Open-minded

-Accountable

-Respectful

-Responsible

“SOARR was chosen to go along with the JHawk Jay who is a bird who likes to ‘SOARR’ both in the sky and in character,” said Dorthea Bovy, Elementary School Counselor for Jesup Community Schools.

Students are honored by getting a SOARR ticket when they show one of the SOARRing behaviors. One ticket is then drawn from each classroom on Friday and those individual students get to sit at a VIP table during their lunchtime.

Here are Jesup Elementary’s most recent awesome SOARR winners:

PreSchool: Connor Kitch, Amora Butters (Not pictured: Tenley Christianson)

PK: Calvin Sabers, Henrick Hammerly, Kiera Bird

TK/Kinder: Wyatt Thompson, Jensen Long, Winston McIntosh, Jamiah Kerstein

1st: Chance Adams, Jake Brennan, Boone Miller

2nd: Adysen Benson, Jason Schwennen

3rd: Gavin Even, Mikenna Decker, Stella Distler

4th: Drake Federspiel, Alexi Casillas, Carlee Hinde, Hayden Schares

We are all so proud of you!

