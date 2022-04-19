JESUP – Each week students in Jesup Elementary grades Preschool-4th grade are honored for SOARRing. SOARR stands for being:
-Safe
-Open-minded
-Accountable
-Respectful
-Responsible
“SOARR was chosen to go along with the JHawk Jay who is a bird who likes to ‘SOARR’ both in the sky and in character,” said Dorthea Bovy, Elementary School Counselor for Jesup Community Schools.
Students are honored by getting a SOARR ticket when they show one of the SOARRing behaviors. One ticket is then drawn from each classroom on Friday and those individual students get to sit at a VIP table during their lunchtime.
Here are Jesup Elementary’s most recent awesome SOARR winners:
Group 1
PreSchool: Larry Buhrow, Benton Mailes, (Not pictured: Boston Eckholm)
PK: Ryder Cherry, Holdyn Clayton, (Not pictured: Ziggy Gulsvig)
TK/Kinder: Winston McIntosh, Alice Franzen, Isla Vogel, Ava Morris
1st: Daylynn Wahl, Kinzley Lichty, Amya Gonzalez-Postel
2nd: Norah Cooper, Sophia Steinbron, Kamden Long
3rd: Kalli Schmudlach, Stella Leibold, Briella Meier
4th: Jacob Fettkether, Drake Federspiel, Jonah Marquand, (Not pictured: Kayota Reeves)
Group 2
PreSchool: Ray Youngblut, Brecklyn Walztoni, Rhys Delagardelle
PK: Gretta Knutson, Ryan Wahl, Bentlee Schilling
TK/Kinder: Harper Gross, Phoenix Even, Charlotte Brunscheon
1st: Ava Peters, Kiera Gorman, Otto Maynard
2nd: Jaylea Even, Brenden Hill, Alivia Grau
3rd: Johnathan Knebel, Reed Havlik, Emelia Sonksen
4th: Gabbi Palmer, Bentley Trumbauer, Gabby Dixon, Emmalee Steinbron
Group 3
PreSchool: Rori Weber, Amiyah Even, Leelah Graveman
PK: Colin Junge, Hayden Johnson
TK/Kinder: Kiegan Sherrets, Maribelle Sondag, Jordan Henderson, Harper White
1st: Benson Masteller, Parker Youngblut, Boone Miller
2nd: Chelsie Thome, Kace Roedema, Payton Knight
3rd: Jake Harden, Stella Distler, Karsidee Zuck
4th: Chailey Bucknell, Logan Gonzalez, Bentley Trumbauer, Garrett Decker