JESUP – Each week students in Jesup Elementary grades Preschool-4th grade are honored for SOARRing. SOARR stands for being:

-Safe

-Open-minded

-Accountable

-Respectful

-Responsible

“SOARR was chosen to go along with the JHawk Jay who is a bird who likes to ‘SOARR’ both in the sky and in character,” said Dorthea Bovy, Elementary School Counselor for Jesup Community Schools.

Students are honored by getting a SOARR ticket when they show one of the SOARRing behaviors. One ticket is then drawn from each classroom on Friday and those individual students get to sit at a VIP table during their lunchtime.

Here are Jesup Elementary’s most recent awesome SOARR winners:

Group 1

PreSchool: Larry Buhrow, Benton Mailes, (Not pictured: Boston Eckholm)

PK: Ryder Cherry, Holdyn Clayton, (Not pictured: Ziggy Gulsvig)

TK/Kinder: Winston McIntosh, Alice Franzen, Isla Vogel, Ava Morris

1st: Daylynn Wahl, Kinzley Lichty, Amya Gonzalez-Postel

2nd: Norah Cooper, Sophia Steinbron, Kamden Long

3rd: Kalli Schmudlach, Stella Leibold, Briella Meier

4th: Jacob Fettkether, Drake Federspiel, Jonah Marquand, (Not pictured: Kayota Reeves)

Group 2

PreSchool: Ray Youngblut, Brecklyn Walztoni, Rhys Delagardelle

PK: Gretta Knutson, Ryan Wahl, Bentlee Schilling

TK/Kinder: Harper Gross, Phoenix Even, Charlotte Brunscheon

1st: Ava Peters, Kiera Gorman, Otto Maynard

2nd: Jaylea Even, Brenden Hill, Alivia Grau

3rd: Johnathan Knebel, Reed Havlik, Emelia Sonksen

4th: Gabbi Palmer, Bentley Trumbauer, Gabby Dixon, Emmalee Steinbron

Group 3

PreSchool: Rori Weber, Amiyah Even, Leelah Graveman

PK: Colin Junge, Hayden Johnson

TK/Kinder: Kiegan Sherrets, Maribelle Sondag, Jordan Henderson, Harper White

1st: Benson Masteller, Parker Youngblut, Boone Miller

2nd: Chelsie Thome, Kace Roedema, Payton Knight

3rd: Jake Harden, Stella Distler, Karsidee Zuck

4th: Chailey Bucknell, Logan Gonzalez, Bentley Trumbauer, Garrett Decker

