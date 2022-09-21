Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN – Friday, September 16, 2022: The J-Hawks football team’s slow start was too much to overcome as the Huskies of Oelwein would score 24 points in the first half en route to a 36-20 win over the J-Hawks.

