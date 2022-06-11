GRUNDY CENTER – Tuesday, June 7, 2022: The J-Hawks baseball team started strong, scoring 3 runs in the first inning, but fizzed out on good Grundy Center (5-1) relief pitching and fall in extra innings 5-4.
Senior Parker McHone was on the mound for the J-Hawks and scattered just 4 hits over 4 innings, walking just one batter and giving up 3 earned runs. Senior Brody Clark-Hurlbert was good in relief, surrendering just 1 run on 2 hits in 3 and 1/3 innings.
Senior Carson Lienau continues to hit going 2 for 4 and driving in a run. Junior Brevin Dahl was 2 for 5 while senior Nate Cagley was 2 for 4 and had an RBI.
Brevin Dahl, Jr-CF 2 for 5, run
Jack Miller, So-SS 1 for 4, run, BB, ROE, SB
Nate Cagley, Sr-3B 2 for 4, run, double, RBI
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 1 for 3, BB
Cale Schissel, So-2B 0 for 3, BB, SB
Carson Lienau, Sr-1B 2 for 4, run, double
Parker McHone, Sr-P 1 for 4
Kile Bucknell, So-C 0 for 4
Cole Bucknell, Sr-RF 0 for 2, 2BB
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 T
GC 0 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 5
Jesup 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4
FAIRBANK – Thursday, June 9, 2022: The J-Hawks baseball team traveled north to Fairbank on Thursday for one game with the NICL-East rival Wapsie Valley (7-8).
The Warriors would win this with a run in the bottom of the 7th-inning by the score of 5-4.
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 T
Jesup 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 4
WV 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 5
Senior Nate Cagley got the start and went 5.2 innings and surrendered 4 earned runs on 9 hits, striking out 2 batters. Jack Miller came on in relief and went 1 inning, giving up a run on 1 hit, walking one and hitting one. Miller took the loss.
Cagley was 2 for 4 at the plate while Parker McHone had a good night, going 3 for 3, driving in a run and scoring a run.
Brevin Dahl 1 for 3, run, RBI, SF, SB
Jack Miller 0 for 3, BB
Nate Cagley 2 for 4, run
Brody Clark-Hurlbert 1 for 3, RBI, BB
Cale Schissel 1 for 4
Carson Lienau 0 for 2, run, BB, HBP
Parker McHone 3 for 3, run, RBI
Kile Bucknell 0 for 3, RBI
Carter Even SB
Cole Bucknell 0 for 3, ROE
Jesup boys are now 6-4 on the season and hosted Columbus Catholic (11-5) on Friday night (pending rain). Monday night the J-Hawks will travel to Union Community (4-11). Look for these games in Wednesday’s paper.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.