TRIPOLI – Tuesday, May 2, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls golf team finished in 2nd-place behind Grundy Center in a triangular on Tuesday.
Jesup team shot a 228 and Grundy Center had a 188.
Scores include Morgan Krall 53, Delaney Donlea 56, Lacy Bjorheim 58, Kaitlyn Schug 61, Ella Maker 65, and Daley Donlea 67.
JESUP – Thursday, May 4, 2023: The girls were home for a dual with South Hardin on Thursday and come away with a win by the score of 212-230.
Freshman Morgan Krall was medalist with a 41, which was 13 strokes better than runner-up Bella Keaveny of South Hardin.
Hannah Bovy would fire a 54 and take 3rd by card-back.
Other scores include Delaney Donlea 58, Daley Donlea 59, Lacy Bjorheim 61, and Natalie Trumbauer 64.
JV scores include Kaitlyn Schug 57, Ava Maker 58, Anika Acklin-Schaefer 60, Olivia Weber 60, and CeCe Sweeney 70.
The girls will be at the NICL Conference Meet on Monday. Irv Warren in Waterloo is the site for this tournament.