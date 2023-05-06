TRIPOLI – Tuesday, May 2, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls golf team finished in 2nd-place behind Grundy Center in a triangular on Tuesday.

Jesup team shot a 228 and Grundy Center had a 188.

Scores include Morgan Krall 53, Delaney Donlea 56, Lacy Bjorheim 58, Kaitlyn Schug 61, Ella Maker 65, and Daley Donlea 67.

JESUP – Thursday, May 4, 2023: The girls were home for a dual with South Hardin on Thursday and come away with a win by the score of 212-230.

Freshman Morgan Krall was medalist with a 41, which was 13 strokes better than runner-up Bella Keaveny of South Hardin.

Hannah Bovy would fire a 54 and take 3rd by card-back.

Other scores include Delaney Donlea 58, Daley Donlea 59, Lacy Bjorheim 61, and Natalie Trumbauer 64.

JV scores include Kaitlyn Schug 57, Ava Maker 58, Anika Acklin-Schaefer 60, Olivia Weber 60, and CeCe Sweeney 70.

The girls will be at the NICL Conference Meet on Monday. Irv Warren in Waterloo is the site for this tournament.

Tags