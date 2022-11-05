JESUP – Jesup Football individuals added their name to the School Record Books this past season.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 1:23 am
JESUP – Jesup Football individuals added their name to the School Record Books this past season.
PASSING — SINGLE GAME:
Completions in a game
#1 Ryan Treptow (’22) 25 vs. NFV
Attempts in a game
#2 Ryan Treptow (’22) 42 vs. NFV
Touchdowns in a game
#5 Ryan Treptow (’22) 3 TDs vs. NFV
Passing Yards in a Game
#1 Ryan Treptow (’22) 342 vs. NFV
PASSING – SINGLE SEASON
Completions in a season
#2 Ryan Treptow (’22) 117 Completions
Attempts in a season
#2 Ryan Treptow (’22) 200 Attempts
Most Passing Yards in a Season
#4 Ryan Treptow (’22) 1251 yards
Completion % (min 35 attempts) in a Season
#1 Ryan Treptow (’22) 58.5%
SPECIAL TEAMS – KICKOFF RETURN (KOR)
KOR Yards in a Single Game
#2 Brevin Dahl (’22) 144 yards & TD vs. A.P.
#7 Brevin Dahl (’22) 115 yards & TD vs. Union
Single Season KOR Attempts
#5 Brevin Dahl (’22) 23 Attempts
Single Season KOR Yards
#6 Brevin Dahl (’22) 401 yards & 2 TDs
Career KOR Attempts:
#2 Brevin Dahl (’21-’22) 42 Attempts
RECEIVING – SINGLE GAME
Receptions in a Game
#1 Brevin Dahl (’22) 15 vs. NFV
#T2 Brevin Dahl (’22) 13 vs. Hudson
#5 Brevin Dahl (’22) 9 vs. Waukon
#T11 Brevin Dahl (’22) 7 vs. Oelwein
#T11 Tyce Larson (’22) 7 vs. Union
Receiving Yards in a Game
#1 Brevin Dahl (’22) 221 vs. NFV
#10 Brevin Dahl (’22) 144 vs. Waukon
Touchdowns in a Game
#T1 Brevin Dahl (’22) 3 vs. NFV
Longest Reception in a Game
#11 Brevin Dahl 71 yards vs. NFV
RECEIVING – SINGLE SEASON
Receptions in a Season
#1 Brevin Dahl (’22) 60 Receptions
Receiving Yards in a Season
#3 Brevin Dahl (’22) 641 Yards
Touchdowns in a Season
#T4 Brevin Dahl (’22) 7 TDs
RECEIVING – CAREER
Receptions in a Career
#3 Brevin Dahl (’21-’22) 73 Receptions
Receptions Yards in a Career
#9 Brevin Dahl (’21-’22) 731 Yards
Receiving Touchdowns in a Career
#T6 Brevin Dahl (’21-’22) 8 TDs
