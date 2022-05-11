HUDSON – Thursday, May 5, 2022: The J-Hawks boys and girls track teams traveled down to Hudson for the NICL Conference Meet.
Jesup boys and girls would both come away with 3rd-place finishes.
On the girls’ side, Senior Amanda Treptow is conference champion in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:25.59, just edging out runner-up Hillary Trainor of Sumner-Fredericksburg by .29 seconds. Sophomore Clare Wright was a 3rd-place finisher.
Amanda Treptow would finish as runner-up in the 1500 Meter Run (5:11.91).
The J-Hawk’s 4x800 Meter team came across the finish line first and are champions with a time of 10:04.10.
The Jesup 1600-Distance Medley Relay team was also champions with a time of 4:23.55.
In the shocker of the entire meet, Jesup’s freshman hurdler, Katelyn Zelle was champion in the 100 Meter Hurdles, with a time of 16.52. Zelle was also runner-up in the 400 Meter Hurdles (1:09.28).
Girls Standings
1 Denver 127
2 Dike-New Hartford 114
3 Jesup 82
4 Union Community 56
5 Aplington-Parkersburg 56
6 Wapsie Valley 52
7 AGWSR 49
8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 40
9 Hudson 40
10 Grundy Center 37
11 BCLUW 34
12 East Marshall 27
13 South Hardin 14
13 Oelwein 14
15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
15 Columbus Catholic 0
The J-Hawks boys had some nice finishes. Senior Carter Even was a 3rd-place finisher in the 200 Meter Dash (22.94).
Senior Nolan Evans was champion in the 800 Meter Run with a time of 2:04.40.
J-Hawk senior Noah Sheridan took home the gold in both the 110 Meter Hurdles and the 400 Meter Hurdles with a time of 14.81 and 55.80. Senior Parker McHone was 4th in the 110 Meter Hurdles.
This was no shocker at all that senior standout Carson Lienau was champion in both the Discus and the Shot Put. He won the Discus with a throw of 163-03, which was 26 feet better than runner-up. In the Shot Put, Lienau had a throw of 56-01.75.
Senior Parker McHone finished 3rd in the Long Jump with a 19-08.00.
Standings
1 Dike-New Hartford 139
2 Grundy Center 126
3 Jesup 104
4 Denver 103
5 Union Community 51
6 Oelwein 44
7 Aplington-Parkersburg 35
8 South Hardin 34
9 Wapsie Valley 30
10 East Marshall 17
11 BCLUW 16
12 Columbus Catholic 14
13 Sumner-Fredericksburg 12
14 AGWSR 7
15 Hudson 6
16 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 5
DENVER – Monday, May 9, 2022: The Jesup girls track team traveled to Denver on Monday and came away with a 7th-place finish.
Katelyn Zelle was again champion in the 100 Meter Hurdles with a time of 16.71.
Maddie Tomson was 3rd in the 3000 Meter Run with a time of 13:50.65, while Sage Behn was also 3rd in the 400 Meter Hurdles, running a time of 1:19.79.
Grace Dykes was runner-up in the Discus with a toss of 94-10 and Mallory Becker was runner-up in the High Jump with a jump of 5-02.00.
Jesup’s 4x800m Relay team took 1st with a time of 10:34.16. And the 400 Meter Shuttle Hurdle Relay team was 3rd with a time of 1:14.99.
Both the boys and girls will be at Grundy Center on Thursday for the State Qualifying Meet.
This story contains original reporting by the Bulletin Journal staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to Bulletin Journal plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.