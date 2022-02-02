JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 8-ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team hosted the Oelwein Huskies (2-15) for a NICL East Division matchup. It was senior night for Jesup as they recognize three senior girls.
Jesup moves to 6-0 in the NICL-East with a convincing 60-23 win over the Huskies.
1 2 3 4 T
Oelwein 10 5 4 4 23
Jesup 12 14 27 7 60
Freshman Peyton Bose paced the J-Hawks with 15 points. Three off her career high of 18 points scored against Wapsie Valley the night before.
“We were a little slow out of the gates,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “They were able to do a nice job of slowing us down early, not allowing much for transition by us.”
In the second half the J-Hawks came out with more intensity on the defensive side of things.
“We were able to get some scores, set up our pressure and create some turnovers that led to easy points,” said Conrad, “We gave up just eight points in the second half, that tells me we are doing a lot of good things on the defensive end.”
Coach Conrad added that it was great to get a win on senior night.
“We are lucky to have the three seniors we have with us,” said Conrad, “Jacie Lange, Alexis Larson and Amanda Treptow. They have all been big for the program and it has been awesome to be able to spend time with them over the years and get to know them a little more beyond the game. Grateful for their presence on the floor and in the locker room. They will be missed when their time is done.”
PTS RBD AST STL
Laney Pilcher (jr) 12 7 5 4
Alexis Larson (sr) 5 1 2 4
Amanda Treptow (sr) 7 5 5 3
Jacie Lange (sr) 5 1 3 0
Adrianna Boulden(so) 11 5 2 1
Peyton Youngblut (fr) 3 0 0 0
Sage Behn (fr) 0 0 0 1
Peyton Bose (fr) 15 3 1 2
Olivia Nesbit (fr) 2 0 0 1
Sayler Youngblut (jr) 0 2 0 1
Katie Clark (so) 0 1 0 0
Jesup moves to 15-3 on the season and hosted the Union Community Knights (4-12) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s paper. The girls will travel to Wapsie Valley (7-11) on Friday night.