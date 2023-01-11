JESUP – Friday, January 7, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team hosted the red-hot Oelwein Huskies (7-2) on Friday night, and this came right down to the wire, but the J-Hawks would fall to the Huskies by the score of 63-60.
This came down to free throw shooting and Oelwein made 23 of 30 while the J-Hawks only made 18-30. Jesup shot 36% from the field and the Huskies shot 50%.
Senior Laney Pilcher scored a team high 21 points and sophomore Olivia Nesbit added 12.
JESUP – Saturday, January 7, 2023: The J-Hawks were right back at it on Saturday afternoon when they hosted the Beckman Catholic Blazers (5-5).
Senior Laney Pilcher’s 23 points and 10-rebounds paced the J-Hawks to a 51-38 win.
The J-Hawks move to 5-5 on the season and were at Hudson (8-3) on Tuesday night. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will travel to Wapsie Valley (5-6) on Friday night.