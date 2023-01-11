Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

JESUP – Friday, January 7, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team hosted the red-hot Oelwein Huskies (7-2) on Friday night, and this came right down to the wire, but the J-Hawks would fall to the Huskies by the score of 63-60.

This came down to free throw shooting and Oelwein made 23 of 30 while the J-Hawks only made 18-30. Jesup shot 36% from the field and the Huskies shot 50%.

