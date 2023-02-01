OELWEIN – Friday, January 27, 2023: Another close game for the J-Hawks girls basketball team and unfortunately another loss, this time the Oelwein Huskies fight back from a big deficit with a huge fourth quarter and knock off the J-Hawks 61-58.
Jesup led this game after the first quarter by the score of 18-9. They extended that lead to 13 points at halftime, but the Huskies had a big second half; pretty much a big fourth quarter and out-score the J-Hawks 40-24 in the second half.
Senior Laney Pilcher scored 20 points and corralled 10 rebounds while Adrianna Boulden added 13 points.
PARKERSBUG – Monday, January 30, 2023: After a hard loss to the Oelwein Huskies on Friday night, the Jesup J-Hawks girls had no time to dwell on the past because in the sites were the #12-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons (15-2).
Senior Laney Pilcher took over this game and scored a career high 40 points and she also had 15 rebounds.
The defense for the J-Hawks forced 23 Falcons turnovers and held their leading scorer to just 9 points. This game was 42-18 at the half and Jesup wins it by the score of 71-43.
Jesup moves to 9-9 on the season and traveled to Union Community (3-15) on Tuesday. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. On Friday the J-Hawks will be back home for a contest with Wapsie Valley (6-13).