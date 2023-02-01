Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN – Friday, January 27, 2023: Another close game for the J-Hawks girls basketball team and unfortunately another loss, this time the Oelwein Huskies fight back from a big deficit with a huge fourth quarter and knock off the J-Hawks 61-58.

Jesup led this game after the first quarter by the score of 18-9. They extended that lead to 13 points at halftime, but the Huskies had a big second half; pretty much a big fourth quarter and out-score the J-Hawks 40-24 in the second half.

