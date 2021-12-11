JESUP – The Class 2A, No. 13-ranked J-Hawks girls basketball team staved off a second half comeback by Sumner-Fredericksburg and came away with a hard-fought 60-48 win to move to 3-1 on the season.
“The match up with Sumner Fred is always an interesting one,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “The two teams want to play two different games. The past couple years, whoever has been able to get the game to the tempo they want has won the game.”
Jesup’s tempo was the difference in this contest as well, creating 26 turnovers by the Cougars. They sped up the game while the Cougars tried to slow it down.
“We were able to create enough turnovers to get out into transition, said Conrad, “not allowing them to slow it down and pound it inside to their talented big girls.”
Despite the 27-point effort of Cougars star player Morgan Brandt, Jesup did about as good of a job as they could with their bigs (post players) inside.
“I thought it was one of our better efforts this year rebounding the ball as a group,” added Conrad, “everyone was willing to get in on the action down low.”
PTS RBD AST STL
Amanda Treptow 20 4 6 6
Laney Pilcher 16 4 2 3
Jacie Lange 10 1 0 3
Natalie O’Connor 0 2 1 2
Alexis Larson 3 4 1 4
Peyton Bose 9 1 1 1
Sayler Youngblut 2 2 1 0
Coach Conrad added that he thought his bench was really good.
“They gave us minutes for longer stretches than they have been asked to up to this point,” said Conrad, “so that was great to see. Another all around good team effort with contributions from everyone involved.”
1 2 3 4 T
S-F 10 14 17 7 48
Jesup 20 17 10 13 60
Jesup hosted Class 2A, No. 14-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (3-1) on Friday night. Look for that game in next Wednesday’s paper.