JESUP – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team was riding a three-game losing streak and a win over East Marshall was much needed to get back to .500 and back to playing good basketball. The girls did just that with a convincing win over the Mustangs by the score of 70-35.

Senior Laney Pilcher had the elusive triple-double, dropping in 22, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists. While junior Adrianna Boulden recorded her career high in points with 25.

