JESUP – Tuesday, January 24, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team was riding a three-game losing streak and a win over East Marshall was much needed to get back to .500 and back to playing good basketball. The girls did just that with a convincing win over the Mustangs by the score of 70-35.
Senior Laney Pilcher had the elusive triple-double, dropping in 22, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists. While junior Adrianna Boulden recorded her career high in points with 25.
“Big nights from Adrianna and Laney,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “Adrianna played her best game of the year offensively and played really good defense against East Marshall’s best player for a lot of the night. She had a career high. And Laney had a triple double. She did a great job facilitating and scoring throughout the night.”
Jesup turned up the defensive pressure on East Marshall, creating 26 turnovers, 16 of which were steals.
“We did a really good job defensively. That allowed us to get out and run the floor,” added coach Conrad, “We did a great job of sharing the basketball and rewarding people for running the floor. It was the type of performance we needed to have coming off a tough week where we went 0-3. The girls were locked in and did exactly what they needed to do.”
East Marshall 8 14 7 6 35
Jesup moves to 8-8 overall, 2-3 in conference play. On Friday the girls were at Oelwein (8-7). On Monday they will be at Class 2A, No. 13-ranked Aplington-Parkersburg (14-2).