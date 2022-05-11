WATERLOO – Monday, May 9, 2022: Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course was the sight of the girl NICL Conference golf meet on Monday.
The J-Hawks fielded 4 girls and shot a 565 as a team. Sophomore Hannah Bovy was low gal for the Jesup team, shooting a 121. Sophomore Delaney Donlea came in with a 133, sophomore Lacy Bjorheim scored a 152, while sophomore Kaitlyn Schug penciled in a 159.
Grundy Center was the team winner with a 381 and Chloe Bolte of Sumner-Fredericksburg was the Medalist with a 78.
The Jesup J-Hawks girls’ team will start postseason play when they travel to Anamosa for 2A Region 5A. May 13 is the date, and the start time is 9am. Anamosa, Camanche, Jesup, Northeast, Beckman Catholic, Denver, Monticello, and Union will be there.