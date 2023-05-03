JESUP – Friday, April 28, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls golf team was in action on Friday with a home meet against Clarksville.
Jesup comes away with the win shooting a team score of 207. Clarksville had a depleted roster and only fielded 3 girls.
Freshman Morgan Krall was medalist after carding a 45. Junior Hannah Bovy received runner-up honors after shooting a 50.
Other scores include Daley Donlea 51, Kaitlyn Schug 61, Ella Maker 62, and Delaney Donlea 62.
JV scores include Natalie Trumbauer 54, Lacy Bjorheim 56, Ava Maker 57, CeCe Sweeney 59, and Anika Acklin-Schaefer 68.
The girls were at Maple Hills Country Club in Tripoli on Tuesday with a meet against Wapsie Valley. The J-Hawks will be back home on Thursday for a home meet with South Hardin. On Friday they will be at Grundy Center.