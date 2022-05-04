JESUP – The Jesup girls golf team hosted Clarksville on Friday and due to limited golfers from Clarksville, there was not team scores.
Individually, Jesup’s Hannah Bovy was runner-up medalist, shooting a 57.
Delaney Donlea 65, Lacy Bjorheim 70, Ella Maker 71, Natalie Reedy 72, and Kaitlyn Schug 79.
The J-Hawks were home on Tuesday with a matchup with Wapsie Valley. Thursday the girls will be at Pine Lake Country Club in Eldora. Friday they will be in Grundy Center for the Lady Spartan Invite. Look for these matchups in Saturday’s paper.
