WATERLOO – Thursday, April 6, 2023 (South Hills GC): The Jesup J-Hawks girls golf team opened their season with a triangular at South Hills Golf Course.
The J-Hawks finished 3rd in team points. BCLUW-214, Columbus Catholic-218, Jesup-220.
Jesup was led by freshman Morgan Krall who was medalist runner-up, firing a 49, one stroke off the lead. Natalie Trumbauer shot a 56 and Ella Maker carded a 57. Kaitlyn Schug came in with a 58, while Lacy Bjorheim scored a 61. Hannah Bovy had a 67.
Jesup Junior Varsity Scores:
Anika Acklin-Schaefer-64
Ava Maker-67
CeCe Sweeney-68
The girls will be at La Porte City on Monday and at Oakwood Golf Course on Tuesday.