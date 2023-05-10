WATERLOO – Monday, May 8, 2023: Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course was the site of this year’s NICL Girls Conference Golf Meet.
The Jesup girls would finish in 6th-place as a team, coming in with a team score of 405. Grundy Center was the champion with a 352.
Jesup freshman Morgan Krall with a nice outing finishing in 5th-place, carding an 88. Krall was right on track after firing a front 9 of 38 but struggled on the back 9. Junior Delaney Donlea came in with a 101 and freshman Daley Donlea carded a 106. Junior Hannah Bovy scored a 110 while junior Kaitlyn Schug had a 114. Freshman Ella Maker shot a 125.
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Chloe Bolte was medalist with a 78.
TEAM SCORES:
- Grundy Center 352
- Sumner-Fred 368
- DNH 393
- Oelwein 402
- Denver 404
- Jesup 405
- Union 437
- South Hardin 452
- AGWSR 456
- Columbus 469
- Wapsie Valley 486
- A.P. 486
- Glad-Reinbeck 493
- Hudson 507
- E. Marshall 539
Friday the girls will start postseason 2A Region 5A play. This will take place in Oelwein. Top 2 teams advance (unless home team Oelwein finishes 1st or 2nd, the top three teams advance). The top 6 individuals (and those tied for 6th-place) also advance to next level of play, regardless of if they are on a qualifying team or not.