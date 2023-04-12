LA PORTE CITY – Monday, April 10, 2023: Freshman Morgan Krall fired a 44 and was top medalist as the Jesup J-Hawks girls golf team defeated Union Community by the score of 203-210.
Krall had four pars en route to her medalist honor and was five strokes ahead of runner-up Amelia Schmitz of Union.
Juniors Hannah Bovy and Kaitlyn Schug both shot a 52, while sophomore Ella Maker carded a 55. Junior Lacy Bjorheim came in with a 58 and junior Natalie Trumbauer scored a 62.
Junior Varsity Scores: Ava Maker (63), CeCe Sweeney (64), and Anika Acklin-Schaefer (72).
The girls were at the Comet Co-Ed Invite on Tuesday in Conrad. And the J-Hawks will be at Oakleaf Golf Course on Thursday for a triangular with Aplington-Parkersburg and Gladbrook-Reinbeck.