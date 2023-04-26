JESUP – Thursday, April 21, 2023: Freshman Morgan Krall carded a 46 and tied for low score but lost on a card-back and finished runner-up as the J-Hawks girls golf team would drop the meet to Sumner-Fredericksburg 199-215.
Other scores include Hannah Bovy (50), Ella Maker (58), Daley Donlea (61), Kaitlyn Schug (64), and Lacy Bjorheim (66).
JV scores include Delaney Donlea (53), Natalie Trumbauer (59), Anika Acklin-Schaefer (61), Olivia Weber (65), and Ava Maker (68).
The girls will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Willow Run Country Club in Denver. On Friday they will be back home hosting Clarksville.