Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 1:07 am
JESUP – Friday, December 16, 2022: The Jesup girls basketball team was home on Friday night for a conference battle with the Knights of Union (2-3).
Jesup would come away with a 57-40 win and even their conference mark at 1-1.
Senior Laney Pilcher scored 19 points to lead all scorers. Pilcher also had 8 rebounds. Sophomore Peyton Bose added 13 and sophomore Olivia Nesbit tallied 9 points.
ELDORA – Monday, December 19, 2022: The J-Hawks were on the road on Monday to take on South Hardin (3-3). The J-Hawks would jump out to a 10-point 1st quarter lead and never look back, winning 63-51.
Laney Pilcher continues to have a great senior year, scoring 30 points. Junior Adrianna Boulden scored 14 while senior Sayler Youngblut added 6.
Jesup runs their record to 4-3 on the year and will be on break till the beginning of the year.
