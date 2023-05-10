DENVER – Monday, May 8, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls track team competed in the Denver girls meet on Monday and Jesup would finish in 8th-place.
Top finishers for the J-Hawks include junior Clare Wright who finished in 1st-place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.16, and junior Scout Kohagen’s first place finish in the Discus with a toss of 103-05.
GIRLS RESULTS:{
100-METER DASH{
3. Katelyn Zelle SO 13.43
17. Kelly Kane JR 15.67
200-METER DASH{
11. Sara Mead FR 29.61
14. Camille Thorson JR 29.96
4X100-METER RELAY{
9. Jesup 55.86
17. Jesup 1:01.01
4X200-METER RELAY{
14. Jesup 2:10.13
800-METER RUN{
1. Clare Wright JR 2:21.16
3. Emma Bose FR 2:31.33
4X800-METER RELAY{
2. Jesup 10.34.51
800-METER MEDLEY{
10. Jesup 2:11.49
100-METER HURDLES{
3. Katelyn Zelle SO 16.54
10. Peyton Bose SO 18.74
400-METER HURDLES{
3. Katelyn Zelle SO 1:12.89
8. Peyton Bose SO 1:22.95
SHOT PUT{
11. Scout Kohagen JR 27-02.25
DISCUS{
1. Scout Kohagen JR 103-05
The girls will be in Monticello on Thursday for the State Qualifier.