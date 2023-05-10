DENVER – Monday, May 8, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls track team competed in the Denver girls meet on Monday and Jesup would finish in 8th-place.

Top finishers for the J-Hawks include junior Clare Wright who finished in 1st-place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:21.16, and junior Scout Kohagen’s first place finish in the Discus with a toss of 103-05.

GIRLS RESULTS:{

100-METER DASH{

3. Katelyn Zelle SO 13.43

17. Kelly Kane JR 15.67

200-METER DASH{

11. Sara Mead FR 29.61

14. Camille Thorson JR 29.96

4X100-METER RELAY{

9. Jesup 55.86

17. Jesup 1:01.01

4X200-METER RELAY{

14. Jesup 2:10.13

800-METER RUN{

1. Clare Wright JR 2:21.16

3. Emma Bose FR 2:31.33

4X800-METER RELAY{

2. Jesup 10.34.51

800-METER MEDLEY{

10. Jesup 2:11.49

100-METER HURDLES{

3. Katelyn Zelle SO 16.54

10. Peyton Bose SO 18.74

400-METER HURDLES{

3. Katelyn Zelle SO 1:12.89

8. Peyton Bose SO 1:22.95

SHOT PUT{

11. Scout Kohagen JR 27-02.25

DISCUS{

1. Scout Kohagen JR 103-05

The girls will be in Monticello on Thursday for the State Qualifier.

