CENTER POINT – Monday, April 24, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls track team traveled to Center Point-Urbana for a nine team meet.
Jesup would finish in 5th place as a team but had 2 champions.
Jesup’s Katelyn Zelle continues to have a nice sophomore season as she wins the 100-meter Hurdles in a time of 16.68.
Junior Clare Wright was top finisher in the 800-meter Run with a time of 2:26.08.
Other top finishers include a 2nd-place finish for Zelle in the 400-meter Hurdles and Wright with a 3rd-place finish in the 1500-meter Run.
“I was really happy with how our kids ran,” said Head Coach Lisa Loecher, “Our times are beginning to make a nice drop and Scout Kohagen is becoming consistent in the discus throwing over 100’ for the 3rd straight meet.”
GIRLS RESULTS:
SHOT PUT
13 Scout Kohagen, JR 27’10”
DISCUS
5 Scout Kohagen, JR 101’4”
800M SMR
12 JESUP 2:13.51 Ireland Truex, Karlie Schutte, Camille Thorson, Lydia Wehrspann
4x800M RELAY
4 JESUP 10:43.42 Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Emma Bose, Peyton Bose, Clare Wright
100M DASH
2 Katelyn Zelle, SO 13.19
23 Mackenzie Butters, SR 17.14
4x200M RELAY
8 JESUP 2:00.19 Ireland Truex, Camille Thorson, Emma Bose, Peyton Bose
100M HURDLES
1 Katelyn Zelle, SO 16.68
10 Sage Behn, SO 19.59
800M RUN
1 Clare Wright, JR 2:26.08
200M DASH
14 Ireland Truex, SO 31.45
18 Mackenzie Butters, SR 36.18
400M HURDLES
2 Katelyn Zelle, SO 1:09.13
1500M RUN
3 Clare Wright, JR 5:15.20
4x100M RELAY
9 JESUP 58.61 Ireland Truex, Camille Thorson, Alayna Zbornik, Lydia Wehrspann
4x400M RELAY
3 JESUP 4:26.24 Peyton Bose, Emma Bose, Clare Wright, Katelyn Zelle
The girls were at North Butler on Friday. On Monday they will travel to Aplington-Parkersburg. Look for the results in Wednesday’s Bulletin Journal.