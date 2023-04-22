CHARLES CITY – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls track team traveled up to Charles City and came away with a nice showing, having 3 champions in events.
Junior Clare Wright was champion in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.43. She also finished runner-up in the 1550-meter run with a time of 5:16.31.
Sophomore Katelyn Zelle finished 1st in the 100-meter Hurdles with a time of 16.26. This was a personal record for Zelle.
Jesup’s team of Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle, Emma Bose, and Clare Wright finished in 1st-place in the 1600-meter Sprint Medley – time of 4:28.95.
Scout Kohagen with a runner-up finish in the Discus (102-11). She also had her personal record in the Shot Put with a throw of 28-09.50, good enough for 6th-place.
TEAM SCORES:
1 Decorah 191
2 Aplington-Parkersburg 133
3 Charles City 106
4 New Hampton 91
5 Jesup 77
6 Newman Catholic 54
7 Riceville 31
8 Nashua-Plainfield 10
J-HAWKS RESULTS:
100m Dash
10 Ireland Truex SO 15.18
13 Alayna Zbornik FR 16.36
100m Hurdles
1 Katelyn Zelle S0 16.26 (PR)
7 Peyton Bose SO 19.00
200m Dash
7 Camille Thorson JR 29.81
9 Ireland Truex S0 30.35
400m Hurdles
3 Katelyn Zelle SO 1:11.61
7 Peyton Bose SO 1:18.88
800m Run
1 Clare Wright JR 2:32.43
1500m Run
2 Clare Wright JR 5:16.31
Discus
2 Scout Kohagen JR 102-11
Shot Put
6 Scout Kohagen JR 28-09.50 (PR)
800m Sprint Medley
6 JESUP 2:18.36 1) Mackenzie Butters 2) Kelly Kane 3) Karlie Schutte 4) Lydia Wehrspann
1600m Sprint Medley
1 JESUP 4:28.95 1) Amaya Trebon-Boyd 2) Katelyn Zelle 3) Emma Bose and 4) Clare Wright
4x100m Relay
5 JESUP 59.26 1) Ireland Truex 2) Camille Thorson 3) Kelly Kane 4) Lydia Wehrspann
4x200m Relay
5 JESUP 2:00.61 1) Amaya Trebon-Boyd 2) Camille Thorson 3) Sage Behn 4) Emma Bose
4x400m Relay
4 JESUP 4:30.19 1) Amaya Trebon-Boyd 2) Sage Behn 3) Peyton Bose 4) Emma Bose