CHARLES CITY – Tuesday, April 18, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls track team traveled up to Charles City and came away with a nice showing, having 3 champions in events.

Junior Clare Wright was champion in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.43. She also finished runner-up in the 1550-meter run with a time of 5:16.31.

Sophomore Katelyn Zelle finished 1st in the 100-meter Hurdles with a time of 16.26. This was a personal record for Zelle.

Jesup’s team of Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle, Emma Bose, and Clare Wright finished in 1st-place in the 1600-meter Sprint Medley – time of 4:28.95.

Scout Kohagen with a runner-up finish in the Discus (102-11). She also had her personal record in the Shot Put with a throw of 28-09.50, good enough for 6th-place.

TEAM SCORES:

1 Decorah 191

2 Aplington-Parkersburg 133

3 Charles City 106

4 New Hampton 91

5 Jesup 77

6 Newman Catholic 54

7 Riceville 31

8 Nashua-Plainfield 10

J-HAWKS RESULTS:

100m Dash

10 Ireland Truex SO 15.18

13 Alayna Zbornik FR 16.36

100m Hurdles

1 Katelyn Zelle S0 16.26 (PR)

7 Peyton Bose SO 19.00

200m Dash

7 Camille Thorson JR 29.81

9 Ireland Truex S0 30.35

400m Hurdles

3 Katelyn Zelle SO 1:11.61

7 Peyton Bose SO 1:18.88

800m Run

1 Clare Wright JR 2:32.43

1500m Run

2 Clare Wright JR 5:16.31

Discus

2 Scout Kohagen JR 102-11

Shot Put

6 Scout Kohagen JR 28-09.50 (PR)

800m Sprint Medley

6 JESUP 2:18.36 1) Mackenzie Butters 2) Kelly Kane 3) Karlie Schutte 4) Lydia Wehrspann

1600m Sprint Medley

1 JESUP 4:28.95 1) Amaya Trebon-Boyd 2) Katelyn Zelle 3) Emma Bose and 4) Clare Wright

4x100m Relay

5 JESUP 59.26 1) Ireland Truex 2) Camille Thorson 3) Kelly Kane 4) Lydia Wehrspann

4x200m Relay

5 JESUP 2:00.61 1) Amaya Trebon-Boyd 2) Camille Thorson 3) Sage Behn 4) Emma Bose

4x400m Relay

4 JESUP 4:30.19 1) Amaya Trebon-Boyd 2) Sage Behn 3) Peyton Bose 4) Emma Bose