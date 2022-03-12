CEDAR FALLS – The Jesup J-Hawks girls track team opened their season a bit early this year with an indoor meet at the University of Northern Iowa.
3/7/2022 Dickinson Relays
High Jump Mallory Becker 4-06 34th/55
Long Jump Leah Becker 14-03 41st/91
60m hurdles Katelyn Zelle 13.33 126th/131 (fell 1st hurdle)
200m Mallory Becker 30.27 86th/160
200m Leah Becker 30.7 106th/160
200m Alexis VanderWerff 30.69 105th/160
400m Katelyn Zelle 1:08.30 50th/138
800m Amanda Treptow 2:26.91 3rd/107
800m Clare Wright 2:40.62 31st/107
4x200 Alexis VanderWerff, Mallory Becker, Leah Becker, Amanda Treptow: 1:58.97 31st/56
“I like to use this meet to get a starting point for the season,” said Head Coach Lisa Loecher, “We haven’t had a lot of practice, especially in the high jump, long jump and hurdles due to weather and finding places to practice those events. I thought we had some strong performance highlighted by Amanda Treptow in the 800m run.”