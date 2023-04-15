Jesup girls track Katelyn Zelle 041523

Jesup’s Katelyn Zelle in action at the Hudson Relays

 Photo by Janna Thompson

HUDSON – April 11, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls track team competed in the Hudson Relays on Tuesday.

The J-Hawks would have a champion in the Sprint Medley Relay as the team of Sara Mead, Emma Bose, Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle would run a best time of 4:29.50.

J-Hawks Results:

Shot Put:

9 Scout Kohagen 30-08.00

Discus:

8 Scout Kohagen 93-09

Long Jump:

11 Emma Bose 13-11.50

18 Sage Behn 13-01.50

4x400m Relay:

12 Jesup 4:31.74 Sara Mead, Emma Bose, Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle

4x100m Relay:

21 Jesup 58.06 Camille Thorson, Peyton Bose, Sage Behn, Ireland Truex

27 Jesup 1:03.01 Lydia Wehrspann, Kelly Kane, Karlie Schutte, Alayna Zbornik

1500m Run:

6 Clare Wright 5:19.68

400m Hurdles:

8 Katelyn Zelle 1:15.54

13 Peyton Bose 1:19.48

200m Dash:

21 Camille Thorson 31.33

24 Ireland Truex 31.56

800m Run:

3 Clare Wright 2:28.76

100m Hurdles:

2 Katelyn Zelle 16.62

19 Peyton Bose 18.98

4x200m Relay:

10 Jesup 1:59.45 Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Sara Mead, Peyton Bose, Emma Bose

27 Jesup 2:13.30 Ireland Truex, Kelly Kane, Karlie Schutte, Alayna Zbornik

400m Dash:

22 Lydia Wehrspann 1:14.95

Distance Medley Relay:

1 Jesup 4:29.50 Sara Mead, Emma Bose, Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle

100m Dash:

2 Katelyn Zelle 13.49

23 Camille Thorson 15.01

800m Sprint Medley:

22 Jesup 2:19.46 Ireland Truex, Kelly Kane, Alayna Zbornik, Lydia Wehrspann

Tags