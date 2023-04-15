HUDSON – April 11, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks girls track team competed in the Hudson Relays on Tuesday.
The J-Hawks would have a champion in the Sprint Medley Relay as the team of Sara Mead, Emma Bose, Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle would run a best time of 4:29.50.
J-Hawks Results:
Shot Put:
9 Scout Kohagen 30-08.00
Discus:
8 Scout Kohagen 93-09
Long Jump:
11 Emma Bose 13-11.50
18 Sage Behn 13-01.50
4x400m Relay:
12 Jesup 4:31.74 Sara Mead, Emma Bose, Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle
4x100m Relay:
21 Jesup 58.06 Camille Thorson, Peyton Bose, Sage Behn, Ireland Truex
27 Jesup 1:03.01 Lydia Wehrspann, Kelly Kane, Karlie Schutte, Alayna Zbornik
1500m Run:
6 Clare Wright 5:19.68
400m Hurdles:
8 Katelyn Zelle 1:15.54
13 Peyton Bose 1:19.48
200m Dash:
21 Camille Thorson 31.33
24 Ireland Truex 31.56
800m Run:
3 Clare Wright 2:28.76
100m Hurdles:
2 Katelyn Zelle 16.62
19 Peyton Bose 18.98
4x200m Relay:
10 Jesup 1:59.45 Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Sara Mead, Peyton Bose, Emma Bose
27 Jesup 2:13.30 Ireland Truex, Kelly Kane, Karlie Schutte, Alayna Zbornik
400m Dash:
22 Lydia Wehrspann 1:14.95
Distance Medley Relay:
1 Jesup 4:29.50 Sara Mead, Emma Bose, Amaya Trebon-Boyd, Katelyn Zelle
100m Dash:
2 Katelyn Zelle 13.49
23 Camille Thorson 15.01
800m Sprint Medley:
22 Jesup 2:19.46 Ireland Truex, Kelly Kane, Alayna Zbornik, Lydia Wehrspann