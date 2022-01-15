JESUP – The Class 1A, No. 8-ranked Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team jumped out to a 10-point first quarter lead and went on to win 48-28.
The J-Hawks pressure defense created 29 turnovers, 13 of those were steals.
No stats were readily available come press time.
1 2 3 4 T
Hudson 4 8 8 8 28
Jesup 14 11 17 6 48
Jesup moves to 11-2 on the year and “weather permitting” were back in action Friday night hosting the Wapsie Valley Warriors (7-7). Stats were not readily available come press time. Look for this game in next Wednesday’s paper. The girls will be at Sumner-Fredericksburg (8-3) next Tuesday for a critical NICL East matchup.