JESUP – Friday, February 3, 2023: Another close encounter for the Jesup girls basketball team as they hosted Wapsie Valley (6-14) for an NICL-East matchup.

This game took an extra period to decide, but in the end Jesup comes out with a 56-54 win and their third consecutive win.

