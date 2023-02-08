JESUP – Friday, February 3, 2023: Another close encounter for the Jesup girls basketball team as they hosted Wapsie Valley (6-14) for an NICL-East matchup.
This game took an extra period to decide, but in the end Jesup comes out with a 56-54 win and their third consecutive win.
Senior Laney Pilcher was the focus point for the Warriors as they bottled up the middle to keep Pilcher from driving in the lane, forcing the J-Hawks to take out-side shots. It was a good game plan and after Jesup led 22-14 at the half, Wapsie Valley battled back to take a 44-41 lead with 38 seconds to go when Peyton Bose hit a clutch 3-pointer to tie it up 44-44. Freshman Emma Bose with a nice basket and foul with 9.5 seconds to play and the J-Hawks led 47-44 after the made free-throw. Wapsie Valley’s sophomore Peyton Curley drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push this game to overtime.
In the overtime period, the J-Hawks would trail by 5 (52-47) with 1:18 to play in overtime. Peyton Bose promptly hit a 3-pointer to make it 52-50 Warriors with 1:06 left. Wapsie Valley would get a bucket with 46 seconds remaining to make it 54-50, but a technical for touching the ball out of the net put Pilcher on the line for 2, making them both. Jesup had the ball and trailed by 2. Two free throws from Sage Behn tied it up at 54 with 33 seconds left. A missed shot by the Warriors gave the ball back to the J-Hawks and with 2 seconds left Pilcher drove the right side for a game winning layup.
Pilcher had 19 points and sophomore Peyton Bose also dropped in 19.
“Wapsie had a good game plan and made some good adjustments from when we played them a couple weeks ago,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “They made things difficult for us on the offensive end, making us work for our scores. We did a great job of continuing to grind it out and play hard even when things were a struggle on offense for stretches.”
“There were a few different times it would have been easy for our girls to get frustrated and give in, but they continued to battle,” added Coach Conrad, “The commitment to continuing to play allowed us the chance to make enough plays down the stretch to pull it out. It was a fitting end to senior night to have Laney step up and make a play on the offensive end to win it for us.”
Pilcher now has 493 points on the season with 1 regular season game left against Columbus Catholic. She is now 2nd all time in career scoring and broke the record for most points scored in a single season, which was previously 440 set by Alissa Brown in the 2013-2014 season. Pilcher also set the school record for most points scored in a game when she scored 40 at Aplington-Parkersburg last week.