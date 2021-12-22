LA PORTE – The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team jumped out to a 26-6 first quarter lead, but it wasn’t easy the rest of the way and hold on for a 56-42 win over Union Community (2-4).
Jesup moves to 5-2 on the season despite poor shooting for the most part. Jesup was 1 of 13 from the 3-point arc and shot 35% from the field. Thanks to a tenacious defense, the girls forced 25 turnovers; 16 by steal.
Union, a team that starts 5 sophomores and has zero juniors or seniors on the team, didn’t shoot much better, shooting 43% thanks to the Jesup defensive pressure.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 26 7 8 15 56
Union 6 14 7 15 42
Jesup was led by senior Amanda Treptow who scored a career high 23 points. Junior Laney Pilcher scored 20.
Pts Rbd Ast Stl Blk
Natalie O’Connor 2 4 2 0 1
Laney Pilcher 20 8 3 5 1
Alexis Larson 0 5 2 1 0
Amanda Treptow 23 2 3 5 1
Jacie Lange 0 2 3 2 0
Peyton Bose 5 2 0 1 0
Sayler Youngblut 2 7 0 0 1
Adrianna Boulden 4 2 1 2 0
MONONA – The Jesup girls were on the road for a rare Saturday night game when they traveled to MFL Mar-Mac (5-3) last Saturday night.
Jesup took a 3 point lead in the first quarter and exploded for 22 points in the second frame to lead 33-13 at the half. Defense continues to lead the way for the J-Hawks while the team fights through some shooting woes. Jesup had 14 offensive rebounds and created 27 turnovers to pace the J-Hawk squad in this one. Jesup would win it 61-46 for their 6th win of the year.
1 2 3 4 T
Jesup 11 22 14 14 61
MFL-MarMac 8 5 17 16 46
Amanda Treptow with back to back nights of 20 point games, scoring 20 in this battle. Laney Pilcher had another nice night adding 19.
Pts Rbd Ast Stl
Natalie O’Connor 3 1 0 3
Laney Picher 19 8 3 5
Alexis Larson 7 4 1 2
Amanda Treptow 20 5 4 5
Jacie Lange 8 8 1 0
Peyton Bose 2 ‘5 1 0
Sayler Youngblut 2 4 1 0
Adrianna Boulden 0 1 0 0
Treptow needs 123 points to reach the 1,000 career point milestone.
Jesup moves to 6-2 on the year and will be off until January 3 when they travel to A-P.