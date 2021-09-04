OELWEIN – Freshman Mackenzie Wilson was the top finisher for the Jesup girls’ cross country team, placing fourth overall, at the Oelwein Invitational on Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course. Senior Amanda Treptow was right behind her, finishing fifth, and sophomore Clare Wright came in seventh. The team took third place overall at the meet.
“Mackenzie had a great performance, and ended up being our top girl,” said Head Coach Nick Green. “This solidifies our top three on the girls’ side as what I think is the best trio in the state on any given night.”
Wilson has broken into the Iowa High School Track and Field + Cross Country (IATC) 2A rankings this week with a jump to No. 12. Wright is No. 11, and Treptow is No. 4.
“We will continue to grow over the next few weeks, but I like the direction we are headed, and think very highly of the teams we are putting out there,” added Green.
Jesup Girls’ Results
4. Wilson, Mackenzie FR Jesup 20:50.50
5. Treptow, Amanda SR Jesup 20:55.66
7. Wright, Clare SO Jesup 20:57.89
28. Tomson, Maddie SR Jesup 23:23.02
48. O’Connor, Natalie SR Jesup 24:33.55
64. Nesbit, Olivia FR Jesup 25:55.57
65. Thoma, Sydney SR Jesup 25:58.86
Girls’ Team Results
1. Decorah 56
2. CPU 76
3. Jesup 91
4. Oelwein 99
5. Denver 105
6. Starmont 167
7. North Linn 220
8. West Delaware 225
9. Sumner-Fredericksburg 247
10. Dunkerton 262
11. Ed-Co 302
12. Columbus 308
13. Beckman 337
14. Wapsie Valley 366
15. Union 367
JV Results
10. Albert, Mckenna SO Jesup 25:18.38
16. VanderWerf, Alexis SR Jesup 25:52.57
27. Trebon-Boyd, Amaya FR Jesup 26:43.59
29. Schutte, Karlie FR Jesup 26:46.33
33. Wehrspann, Lydia SO Jesup 27:04.82
49. Thorson, Camille SO Jesup 27:38.43
50. Bose, Peyton FR Jesup 27:46.01
74. Zelle, Katelyn FR Jesup 29:08.26
125. Behn, Sage FR Jesup 32:08.58
127. Schug, Kaitlyn SO Jesup 32:15.37
146. Kane, Kelley SO Jesup 33:58.00
SOUTH HARDIN — Pine Lake Run:
ELDORA — The Jesup girls ran in the Pine Lake Run at the Eldora Country Club on Thursday, September 2. Jesup would come away with a 2nd-place finish, behind Gilbert.
Freshman sensation, Mackenzie Wilson (20:43) continues to shine as she would place 2nd overall, just 12 seconds behind Addison Grady of Hudson (20:31).
Senior Amanda Treptow (21:21) would come in 3rd, while sophomore Clare Wright (21:27) would finish 4th.
Other Jesup finishes:
23 Maddie Tomson, 23:54
34 Natalie O’Connor, 24:46
39 Mckenna Albert, 25:09
44 Olivia Nesbit, 25:21