BROOKLYN – Results from the Corky Stuart Invitational @ BGM (Saturday, January 8, 2022)
The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team traveled to BGM High School on Saturday for the Corky Stuart Invitational.
Jesup’s Ethan Krall was the tournament champion at 113-pounds. Head Coach Matt Gross added, “He continued to get to his offense and push the pace.”
The J-Hawks also place two 2nd-place finishers in Dawson Bell and Wyatt VanderWerff. Jesup had two 3rd-place finishers in Treven Delagardelle and Skyler Blad.
“We had a pretty good tournament at BGM,” said Coach Gross, “The boys are getting matches in and improving each week. We had all of our guys wrestle at or place above their seed in the tournament, which is a good day of wrestling.”
Coach Gross also added that Treven Delagardelle put himself in positions to win throughout the day and found himself wrestling back to third in a tough bracket.
“Dawson Bell and Wyatt VanderWerff had great positioning all day and looked to score when opportunities presented themselves,” added Gross, “Both were upset with their losses in the finals and are dedicated to growing from their experience.”
Skylar Blad at 195 lost the first round to the eventual tournament champion but wrestled back, beating the number one and number two seed in the tournament. “He has shown a great mindset and is always looking to compete at his highest level,” said Gross.
JESUP RESULTS:
106-Steel Rolison (13-7) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) 13-7 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Steel Rolison (Jesup) 13-7 won by fall over Cale Reding (BGM, Brooklyn) 9-2 (Fall 4:57)
Semifinal — Shane Hanford (West Marshall) 19-2 won by fall over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 13-7 (Fall 0:45)
3rd Place Match — Ethan Long (Monticello) 20-5 won by decision over Steel Rolison (Jesup) 13-7 (Dec 6-1)
106-Christian Beau (1-3) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 — Hank Christner (Davenport West) 13-10 won by fall over Christian Beau (Jesup) 1-3 (Fall 3:55)
Cons. Round 1 — Christian Beau (Jesup) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Cale Reding (BGM, Brooklyn) 9-2 won by medical forfeit over Christian Beau (Jesup) 1-3 (M. For.)
113-Ethan Krall (17-3) placed 1st
Quarterfinal — Ethan Krall (Jesup) 17-3 won by fall over Kennedyy Pahl (Des Moines Roosevelt) 1-9 (Fall 0:27)
Semifinal — Ethan Krall (Jesup) 17-3 won by fall over Briar Kriegel (BGM, Brooklyn) 19-7 (Fall 1:24)
1st Place Match — Ethan Krall (Jesup) 17-3 won by fall over Jonah Luensman (Monticello) 19-4 (Fall 5:23)
120-William Schutte (3-7) placed 8th.
Champ. Round 1 — William Schutte (Jesup) 3-7 won by fall over Jaren Lauver (AP-GC) 0-2 (Fall 3:36)
Quarterfinal — Kale Wieland (Independence JV) 13-3 won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) 3-7 (Fall 1:22)
Cons. Round 2 — William Schutte (Jesup) 3-7 won by fall over Simone Standifier (Des Moines Roosevelt) 0-2 (Fall 5:21)
Cons. Semi — Luke Vawter (West Marshall) 15-8 won by fall over William Schutte (Jesup) 3-7 (Fall 0:45)
7th Place Match — Jack Marshall (Iowa Valley) 13-12 won by decision over William Schutte (Jesup) 3-7 (Dec 9-5)
120-Treven Delagardelle (4-1) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) 4-1 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) 4-1 won by fall over Tait Luensman (Monticello) 19-9 (Fall 1:30)
Semifinal — Ayden Nicklaus (Davenport West) 13-3 won by fall over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) 4-1 (Fall 3:40)
3rd Place Match — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) 4-1 won by decision over Zach Harbison (Wapello) 18-9 (Dec 13-6)
126-Kile Bucknell (4-5) placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-5 won by fall over Garret Dickey (Wapello) 16-13 (Fall 4:58)
Semifinal — Zane Keim (Iowa Valley) 22-7 won by decision over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-5 (Dec 10-8)
3rd Place Match — Mark Sunlin (Monticello) 12-4 won by fall over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) 4-5 (Fall 2:56)
132-Dawson Bell (14-6) placed 2nd
Champ. Round 1 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 14-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 14-6 won by fall over Briar Guenther (Davenport West) 4-11 (Fall 1:06)
Semifinal — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 14-6 won by decision over Jacob Chamberlin (Wapello) 18-10 (Dec 2-0)
1st Place Match — JD Downs (West Marshall) 17-7 won by fall over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 14-6 (Fall 0:16)
138-Logan Zuck (5-12) placed 7th
Champ. Round 1 — Matthew Helscher (Wapello) 12-13 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-12 (Fall 3:12)
Cons. Round 1 — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-12 won by fall over Triniti Etzel (Monticello) 1-2 (Fall 0:39)
Cons. Semi — Justin Knaack (AP-GC) 9-9 won by fall over Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-12 (Fall 1:38)
7th Place Match — Logan Zuck (Jesup) 5-12 won by fall over Hunter Bazyn (HLV) 7-11 (Fall 1:20)
145-Jarrett Ciesielski (5-10) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Mason Maschmann (BGM, Brooklyn) 15-9 won by fall over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 5-10 (Fall 2:55)
Cons. Round 1 — Carson Cameron (Independence JV) 9-8 won by fall over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) 5-10 (Fall 3:05)
152-Wyatt VanderWerff (13-5) placed 2nd
Champ. Round 1 — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 13-5 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 13-5 won by fall over Ian Smith (Iowa Valley) 8-8 (Fall 1:24)
Semifinal — Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 13-5 won by fall over Hunter Norris (Des Moines Roosevelt) 5-7 (Fall 3:11)
1st Place Match — Ryan Hopwood (BGM, Brooklyn) 19-4 won by fall over Wyatt VanderWerff (Jesup) 13-5 (Fall 1:36)
152-Connor Even (6-10) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 — Max Henstorf (HLV) 9-13 won by tech fall over Connor Even (Jesup) 6-10 (TF-1.5 4:30 (18-1))
Cons. Round 1 — Connor Even (Jesup) 6-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 — Ian Smith (Iowa Valley) 8-8 won by fall over Connor Even (Jesup) 6-10 (Fall 3:59)
160-Aiden Gonzalez (6-11) place is unknown
Champ. Round 1 — Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 6-11 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Clay Saak (AP-GC) 12-8 won by fall over Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 6-11 (Fall 2:56)
Cons. Round 2 — Adam Bartine (West Marshall) 4-3 won by fall over Aiden Gonzalez (Jesup) 6-11 (Fall 0:36)
182-JD Sadler (4-14) placed 7th
Champ. Round 1 — JD Sadler (Jesup) 4-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Brock Bellenger (BGM, Brooklyn) 8-15 won by fall over JD Sadler (Jesup) 4-14 (Fall 3:32)
Cons. Round 2 — JD Sadler (Jesup) 4-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Semi — Myles Reidy (Independence JV) 2-2 won by fall over JD Sadler (Jesup) 4-14 (Fall 3:19)
7th Place Match — JD Sadler (Jesup) 4-14 won by fall over Chloe Williams (Des Moines Roosevelt) 0-9 (Fall 0:18)
195-Skyler Blad (13-8) placed 3rd
Quarterfinal — Wyatt Weuve (West Marshall) 20-5 won by fall over Skyler Blad (Jesup) 13-8 (Fall 0:44)
Cons. Round 1 — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 13-8 won by fall over Blaze Kriegel (BGM, Brooklyn) 0-3 (Fall 0:28)
Cons. Semi — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 13-8 won by fall over Ronan Peach (Iowa Valley) 15-10 (Fall 1:21)
3rd Place Match — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 13-8 won by fall over Caleb Ealey (Wapello) 23-5 (Fall 4:23)