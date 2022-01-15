RESULTS:
JESUP 45, AGWSR 36
170: Aiden Gonzalez (JESU) over Kylie Willems (AGWS) (Fall 0:58) 182: Jared Granzow (AGWS) over JD Sadler (JESU) (Fall 1:23) 195: Skyler Blad (JESU) over Clayton VanLoh (AGWS) (Fall 1:07) 220: Aiden Heitland (AGWS) over Evan Sebetka (JESU) (Fall 3:02) 285: Tate Miller (AGWS) over (JESU) (For.) 106: Steel Rolison (JESU) over (AGWS) (For.) 113: Ethan Krall (JESU) over Jaedrek Bowles (AGWS) (Fall 0:18) 120: Treven Delagardelle (JESU) over Lane Abbas (AGWS) (Dec 7-1) 126: Kile Bucknell (JESU) over (AGWS) (For.) 132: Bradyn Sanderson (JESU) over (AGWS) (For.) 138: Bo Gerbracht (AGWS) over Kaleb Zuck (JESU) (Fall 1:19) 145: Jarrett Ciesielski (JESU) over Mady Mausser (AGWS) (Fall 0:29) 152: Collin Willems (AGWS) over Connor Even (JESU) (Fall 5:30) 160: Rory Siems (AGWS) over (JESU) (For.)
JESUP 32, HUDSON 45
182: Jack Christianson (HUDS) over JD Sadler (JESU) (Fall 0:46) 195: Tate Entriken (HUDS) over (JESU) (For.) 220: Skyler Blad (JESU) over Spencer Poppe (HUDS) (Fall 0:47) 285: Jacob Taylor (HUDS) over Evan Sebetka (JESU) (Dec 9-2) 106: Steel Rolison (JESU) over Andy Langham (HUDS) (Fall 1:07) 113: Ethan Krall (JESU) over Brody King (HUDS) (Fall 0:35) 120: Treven Delagardelle (JESU) over Jamison Buskhohl (HUDS) (Fall 0:45) 126: Ben Holton (HUDS) over Bradyn Sanderson (JESU) (Fall 0:50) 132: Kile Bucknell (JESU) over Slade Schneider (HUDS) (MD 10-2) 138: Logan Zuck (JESU) over Braden McCullough (HUDS) (MD 13-3) 145: Karter Krapfl (HUDS) over (JESU) (For.) 152: Blake Carolan (HUDS) over Jarrett Ciesielski (JESU) (Fall 3:21) 160: Trevor Koelling (HUDS) over Connor Even (JESU) (Fall 3:05) 170: Gavin Richter (HUDS) over Aiden Gonzalez (JESU) (Fall 0:29)
JESUP wrestlers will be at Hudson Tournament today (Saturday, January 15)