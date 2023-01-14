Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

ACKLEY – Thursday, January 12, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team is getting hot at the right time with NICL Conference tournament and district tournament right around the corner. Jesup traveled to AGWSR High School on Thursday for a triangular with AGWSR and Hudson. The Jesup boys would come away with a sweep, winning two duals.

In the first dual of the night the J-Hawks would face a the AGWSR Cougars and it was a battle till the end, but the J-Hawks prevail 41-39. No. 6-ranked Cooper Hinz (106#) would start it off for the J-Hawks with a win by Fall after Jesup would trail 12-0 to start off the dual and No. 11-ranked Ethan Krall would get another Fall at 120-pounds to take the lead 18-12.

