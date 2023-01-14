ACKLEY – Thursday, January 12, 2023: The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team is getting hot at the right time with NICL Conference tournament and district tournament right around the corner. Jesup traveled to AGWSR High School on Thursday for a triangular with AGWSR and Hudson. The Jesup boys would come away with a sweep, winning two duals.
In the first dual of the night the J-Hawks would face a the AGWSR Cougars and it was a battle till the end, but the J-Hawks prevail 41-39. No. 6-ranked Cooper Hinz (106#) would start it off for the J-Hawks with a win by Fall after Jesup would trail 12-0 to start off the dual and No. 11-ranked Ethan Krall would get another Fall at 120-pounds to take the lead 18-12.
220: Aiden Heitland (AGWS) over Skyler Blad (JESU) (Fall 3:02) 285: Tate Miller (AGWS) over Evan Sebetka (JESU) (Fall 0:59) 106: Cooper Hinz (JESU) over Jariyah Bowles (AGWS) (Fall 0:43) 113: Ayden Bergman (JESU) over Aaron Huber (AGWS) (Fall 0:47) 120: Ethan Krall (JESU) over Jaedrek Bowles (AGWS) (Fall 1:54) 126: Treven Delagardelle (JESU) over (AGWS) (For.) 132: Noah Clikeman (AGWS) over (JESU) (For.) 138: Bo Gerbracht (AGWS) over Braydon Van Brocklin (JESU) (Fall 0:46) 145: Kaden Abbas (AGWS) over Dawson Bell (JESU) (Fall 0:42) 152: Kile Bucknell (JESU) over Collin Willems (AGWS) (TF 16-0 4:28) 160: Brady Gleiter (JESU) over (AGWS) (For.) 170: Ben Puente (AGWS) over Wyatt VanderWerff (JESU) (Fall 3:10) 182: JD Sadler (JESU) over Jared Granzow (AGWS) (Fall 3:22) 195: Eli Brandt (AGWS) over Drew Munson (JESU) (Dec 6-1)
In the finale of the night for Jesup, the would take care of business and beat the Hudson Pirates by the score of 48-27, highlighted by two wins from the J-Hawks two ranked wrestlers – Cooper Hinz and Ethan Krall. Kile Bucknell continues to come on strong as the season comes to an end, winning twice in two duals (TF 16-0, Dec 7-0).
195: Trevor Koelling (HUDS) over Drew Munson (JESU) (Fall 0:47) 220: Skyler Blad (JESU) over Colin Olson (HUDS) (Fall 0:29) 285: Kason Ingamells (HUDS) over Evan Sebetka (JESU) (Fall 2:31) 106: Cooper Hinz (JESU) over Andrew Langham (HUDS) (Fall 0:58) 113: Ayden Bergman (JESU) over Mason Fogt (HUDS) (Fall 0:46) 120: Ethan Krall (JESU) over Brody King (HUDS) (Fall 0:22) 126: Treven Delagardelle (JESU) over Jamison Buskohl (HUDS) (Fall 2:36) 132: Micah Strayer (HUDS) over (JESU) (For.) 138: Braydon Van Brocklin (JESU) over Oswaldo Gomez (HUDS) (Dec 11-4) 145: Ben Holton (HUDS) over Dawson Bell (JESU) (Dec 9-2) 152: Kile Bucknell (JESU) over Carter Boeding (HUDS) (Dec 7-0) 160: Blake Carolan (HUDS) over Brady Gleiter (JESU) (Fall 1:38) 170: Wyatt VanderWerff (JESU) over Braden McCullough (HUDS) (Fall 0:45) 182: JD Sadler (JESU) over Andrew Gaudian (HUDS) (Fall 1:25)
The boys are at the Hudson tournament today and will be at Dike-New Hartford on Thursday.