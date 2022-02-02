SUMNER – The Jesup J-Hawks wrestling team traveled up to Sumner to compete in the NICL Conference wrestling tournament.
“I thought we wrestled extremely tough and the kids that were able to compete gave it their all,” said Head Coach Matt Gross, “The NICL is a tough conference and is exactly what we need to see to get prepared for the last couple of weeks. We wrestled some tough matches with kids we will see next weekend and look forward to flipping the script.”
Team Scores
1 Union 191.5
2 Wapsie Valley 152.5
3 Hudson 148.0
4 Denver 132.5
5 Sumner-Fred 122.0
6 East Marshall 121.0
7 Dike-NH 117.0
8 Columbus 114.0
9 AGWSR 87.0
10 Jesup 78.0
11 Oelwein 75.0
12 AP-GC 57.0
13 BCLUW-SH 54.0
Jesup Results
106 - Steel Rolison (23-13) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Steel Rolison (Jesup) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Steel Rolison (Jesup) received a bye () (Bye)
Semifinal — Brody Augspurger (East Marshall) over Steel Rolison (Jesup) (Dec 11-6)
Cons. Semi — Steel Rolison (Jesup) over Andy Langham (Hudson) 12-20 (Fall 0:43)
3rd Place Match — Steel Rolison (Jesup) over Brody Kleitsch (WV) 19-23 (Dec 9-7)
113 - Ethan Krall (23-7) placed 5th
Champ. Round 1 — Ethan Krall (Jesup) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Lucas Ragsdale (Dike-NH) 19-12 (Dec 16-14)
Semifinal — Cael Judisch (S-F) 27-1 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (MD 14-5)
Cons. Semi — Wyatt Benson (East Marshall) 26-21 over Ethan Krall (Jesup) (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match — Ethan Krall (Jesup) over Lucas Ragsdale (Dike-NH) 19-12 (Fall 4:33)
120 - Treven Delagardelle (16-6) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Lane Abbas (AGWSR) 21-11 (Dec 6-3)
Semifinal — Dawson Schmit (WV) 38-5 over Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) (MD 15-4)
Cons. Semi — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Cale Lyons (Denver) 7-19 (Fall 1:48)
3rd Place Match — Treven Delagardelle (Jesup) over Briar Mast (Union) 14-28 (Fall 1:27)
126 - Kile Bucknell (12-10) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over V. McLaughlin (Denver) 11-23 (MD 11-2)
Semifinal — Kanen Decker (Wapsie Valley) 34-10 over Kile Bucknell (Jesup) (Fall 1:07)
Cons. Semi — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Noah Clikeman (AGWSR) 13-18 (Dec 4-1)
3rd Place Match — Kile Bucknell (Jesup) over Davis VanSickle (S-F) 22-16 (Dec 7-1)
132 - Dawson Bell (20-13) placed 7th
Champ. Round 1 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) 20-13 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Joe Ebaugh (Denver) 33-6 over Dawson Bell (Jesup) 20-13 (Fall 3:08)
Cons. Round 2 — Dawson Bell (Jesup) received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 — Carter Boeding (Hudson) 18-16 over Dawson Bell (Jesup) (Fall 1:48)
7th Place Match — Dawson Bell (Jesup) over Walker Weedman (Dike) 7-22 (Dec 2-1)
145 - Jarrett Ciesielski (17-17) placed 6th
Champ. Round 1 — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) over Cayden White (BCLUW) (Fall 0:31)
Quarterfinal — Nathan Egan (S-F) 25-6 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) (Fall 1:16)
Cons. Round 2 — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) over Dillon Sparks (Union) 6-33 (Fall 1:10)
Cons. Round 3 — Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) over Nolan Lamphier (Oelwein) (Fall 3:30)
Cons. Semi — Bo Gerbracht (AGWSR) 22-12 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) (Fall 1:44)
5th Place Match — Connor Kellum (AP-GC) 16-17 over Jarrett Ciesielski (Jesup) (NC)
195 - Skyler Blad (24-16) placed 6th
Champ. Round 1 — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 24-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal — Mason Knipp (Columbus) 29-7 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 2:09)
Cons. Round 2 — Skyler Blad (Jesup) 24-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 — Skyler Blad (Jesup) over Dacoda Marvets (Union) 23-15 (Fall 2:18)
Cons. Semi — Cooper South (Denver) 29-11 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 3:30)
5th Place Match — Kyle Kuhlmann (S-F) 28-11 over Skyler Blad (Jesup) (Fall 0:28)