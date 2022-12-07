Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Jesup girls bball Laney Pilcher 120722

Senior Laney Pilcher (5) drives to the basket against Denver on Friday night. J-Hawks hold on to a 63-60 win.

 Photo by Nick Thompson

DENVER – Friday, December 02, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team traveled to Denver on Friday night and a strong start gave the J-Hawks a big lead, but they had to hold on late for a 63-60 win.

“We got off to a really good start,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “That was key as we haven’t gotten off to good starts traditionally over at Denver.”

