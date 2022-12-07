DENVER – Friday, December 02, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks girls basketball team traveled to Denver on Friday night and a strong start gave the J-Hawks a big lead, but they had to hold on late for a 63-60 win.
“We got off to a really good start,” said Head Coach Jordan Conrad, “That was key as we haven’t gotten off to good starts traditionally over at Denver.”
Coach Conrad added that he thinks the girls played really well defensively in the first half.
“We made a few shots early and it turned out we needed every single one of them,” added Conrad.
Jesup led 38-15 in the second quarter and 38-21 at the half, but a run by the Cyclones cut the lead to 10, 42-32 to start the 3rd quarter. Jesup weathered the storm and held a 50-32 lead going into the fourth quarter, but another Cyclones run of 13-4 cut the lead to 60-54 with just under 3 minutes to play. A last second 3-pointer by the Cyclones cut it to 3, but time ran out and the J-Hawks escape with a hard-fought, well-deserved win.
“We showed some of our youth in late game situations with how we wanted to manage the clock,” said Conrad, “but that will only get better for us moving forward. We just need to continue to communicate clearly what we want at all times in those situations.”
Senior Laney Pilcher had 21 points and sophomore Olivia Nesbit added 19 to pace the J-Hawks to their first win of the year. Sophomore Peyton Bose scored 11 points.
“I was happy with the effort we put forth and it was great to see a few girls star in their roles for the night,” concluded Conrad.
Jesup is now 1-1 on the season and traveled to Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1) on Tuesday. Look for this game in Saturday’s Bulletin Journal. The girls will be back home on Friday night when they host Aplington-Parkersburg (3-0).