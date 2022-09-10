WEST UNION – Thursday, September 8, 2022: The Jesup cross country teams traveled to West Union and host North Fayette Valley for the annual Bob Scott Memorial Invitational.
The Jesup girls team would finish in 2nd-place, two points behind winner North Fayette Valley, and the Jesup boys team would finish in 3rd-place, behind winner Oelwein.
Top finishers for the girls were No. 7-ranked Clare Wright (junior), who would be runner-up, while No. 9-ranked Mackenzie Wilson (soph) would come across in 3rd-place. No. 2-ranked Katelyn Johnston-Osage — would be the winner.
For the boys, the J-Hawks top finisher was sophomore Nathan Pint, who finished in 12th-place.
2 WRIGHT, Clare JR 20:52.57
3 WILSON, Mackenzie SO 20:56.52
17 WEHRSPANN, Lydia JR 24:30.75
19 TREBON-BOYD, Amaya SO 24:46.96
26 NESBIT, Olivia SO 25:29.08
28 ALBERT, Mckenna JR 25:41.83
45 YOUNGBLUT, Peyton SO 27:02.65
49 BOSE, Peyton SO 27:15.63
50 THORSON, Camille JR 27:16.80
60 ZELLE, Katelyn SO 28:18.88
63 SCHUTTE, Karlie SO 28:27.30
91 MENSCHING, Cece FR 30:59.89
99 SCHUG, Kaitlyn JR 33:04.11
104 MAHR, Alli FR 35:51.90
105 KANE, Kelley JR 35:53.20
12 PINT, Nathan SO 18:53.02
18 NESBIT, Will FR 19:24.96
20 LANGE, Kaden FR 19:40.58
22 NOLAN, Tyler JR 19:56.02
26 GONZALEZ, Ayden JR 20:07.30
40 NUEHRING, Karsten SO 21:39.08
57 FUELING, Camden FR 23:04.80
66 SCHMIDT, Zander JR 24:02.40
73 SADLER, David FR 25:10.79
78 KIEFFER, Cayden JR 25:30.93
87 WOODWARD, Parker SO 26:38.00
The Jesup teams will be at Fillmore Fairways Golf Course in Cascade on Thursday, September 15.