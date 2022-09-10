Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WEST UNION – Thursday, September 8, 2022: The Jesup cross country teams traveled to West Union and host North Fayette Valley for the annual Bob Scott Memorial Invitational.

The Jesup girls team would finish in 2nd-place, two points behind winner North Fayette Valley, and the Jesup boys team would finish in 3rd-place, behind winner Oelwein.

