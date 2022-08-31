CHARLES CITY – Thursday, August 25, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks Cross Country team opened the season with a trip to Charles City. Jesup sophomore Mackenzie Wilson was runner-up with a time of 20:28.70, while junior Clare Wright was 3rd with a time of 20:34.00.
Results for both the girls and boys are below.
22 PINT, Nathan SO Jesup — 19:16.13
34 NESBIT, Will FR Jesup — 19:52.6
41 LANGE, Kaden FR Jesup — 20:10.11
51 NOLAN, Tyler JR Jesup — 20:34.46
52 GONZALEZ, Ayden JR Jesup — 20:36.54
77 NUEHRING, Karsten SO Jesup — 22:02.53
87 WILSON, Kyle SR Jesup — 22:28.83
111 FUELING, Camden FR Jesup — 24:03.19
123 SCHMIDT, Zander JR Jesup — 24:55.52
129 SADLER, David FR Jesup — 25:20.44
132 KIEFFER, Cayden JR Jesup — 25:33.65
144 WOODWARD, Parker SO Jesup — 28:28.29
2 WILSON, Mackenzie SO Jesup — 20:28.70
3 WRIGHT, Clare JR Jesup — 20:34.00
44 WEHRSPANN, Lydia JR Jesup — 24:54.32
45 TREBON-BOYD, Amaya SO Jesup — 24:55.42
51 ALBERT, Mckenna JR Jesup — 25:06.58
60 NESBIT, Olivia SO Jesup — 25:47.87
70 ZELLE, Katelyn SO Jesup — 26:41.31
71 YOUNGBLUT, Peyton SO Jesup — 26:47.94
85 THORSON, Camille JR Jesup — 27:41.29
88 BOSE, Peyton SO Jesup — 27:53.56
98 SCHUTTE, Karlie SO Jesup — 29:54.75
112 MENSCHING, Cece FR Jesup — 31:28.68
117 BEHN, Sage SO Jesup — 32:22.45
124 MAHR, Alli FR Jesup — 33:49.16
126 SCHUG, Kaitlyn JR Jesup — 34:15.51
127 KOHAGEN, Scout JR Jesup — 35:17.99
128 KANE, Kelley JR Jesup — 35:33.07