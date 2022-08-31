Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CHARLES CITY – Thursday, August 25, 2022: The Jesup J-Hawks Cross Country team opened the season with a trip to Charles City. Jesup sophomore Mackenzie Wilson was runner-up with a time of 20:28.70, while junior Clare Wright was 3rd with a time of 20:34.00.

Results for both the girls and boys are below.

Trending Food Videos